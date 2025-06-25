CNN host says Iranian 'death to America' chants were mostly friendly

CNN host Erin Burnett recently said that there is a “friendliness” to Iranians who vehemently chant “Death to America.”

“I remember, Dana, one point being in Tehran years ago and they’re chanting death to America all around me, even as I say, ‘oh, I'm an American, reporting for CNN.’ And they were happy to… pic.twitter.com/nvQkD77cFD — Curtis Houck (@CurtisHouck) June 24, 2025

This will cause the sanest among you to vehemently exclaim, “Say what?!!”

‘Tis true.

While reporting from Iran for “Inside Politics,” the alleged journalist remarked that Iranians chanting “Death to America” were often “happy” to talk to her and other Americans.

Burnett: “I remember, Dana [Bash], at one point being in Tehran years ago and they’re chanting ‘Death to America’ all around me even as I say ‘oh, I’m an American reporting for CNN’ and they were happy to speak to me,” Burnett said. “So, those two are sort of jarring realities of the chant and the friendliness have existed together.”

Yes. Much like the “mostly peaceful” riots CNN described back in 2020, with Minneapolis burning in the background, CNN would have you believe that there was a latent “friendliness” to those shouting “Death to America!”

Did the redoubtable CNN duo perceive a certain je ne sais quoi in the “Death to America” chants that was appealing to them? Maybe they even sensed an underlying amity, benevolence, and fellowship in the otherwise apparently fanatically violent slogan. The Germans called such great good feeling gemütlicheit, but failed to exhibit much of that in the 1930s and 1940s. Maybe Bash and Burnett would have characterized Hitler’s rantings and the subsequent extermination of the Jews as “good-natured” or “cordial.”

Call me hypersensitive, but even the friendliest and gayest “Death to (your country here)” seems to me, at minimum, a bit judgmental … if not borderline rude.

I hereby characterize Burnett’s remarks as “cogent.”

Not.

Image: Screen shot from MRC video via X