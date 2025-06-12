Canadian prime minister effectively says all Canadians must unite around Muslim values

Mark Carney, the newly installed Prime Minister of Canada, recently gave a speech at an Eid al-Adha celebration in Ottawa.

The event was hosted by the Muslim Association of Canada (MAC).

In his speech, Carney told his fellow Canadians that “all of us must come together – around the values of Eid.”

He added, “The values of community, of generosity, and yes, of sacrifice. These are Muslim values, these are Canadian values.”

Oddly enough, Carney neglected to mention other Muslim values, such as those of converting, enslaving, or smiting infidels.

Coincidentally, at around the same time Carney was delivering these remarks, many of the same Jihadist thugs who have assaulted Jewish students and community members on and around the UCLA campus pivoted to attack ICE on the streets of L.A.

Though some of these protesters were waving Mexican flags, others were clad in Hamas and People for the Liberation of Palestine (PFLP) gear.

The proliferation of graffiti surrounding the riots included attacks on ICE and “Zionists.”

As the writer Daniel Greenfield noted: The issue is never the issue, the issue is the revolution.” (Emphasis mine.)

The real issue is hatred for the United States, capitalism…and, of course, Trump and his supporters. In a bizarre — and necessarily temporary — marriage of convenience, the hyper-secular have joined with radical Islamists to have a go at taking down the United States.

Remarkably, and also at about the same time, Sa’ad bin Atef al-Awlaki, the freshly anointed leader of Al-Qaida in the Arabian Peninsula (AQAP), released a 34-minute video that was filled with explicit threats -- and calls for bloodshed -- inside the United States, according to the New York Post.

According to Atef al-Awlaki:

“There are 4.5 million Muslims in America alone. I am saying to all of them: Revenge! Revenge! Do not consult anyone about killing infidel Americans. You should have a lot of determination, and the list of your targets should be effective. Go after the scum of the Earth and its greatest criminals. This is Trump and his VP. This is Elon Musk and his advisors, or any supporter in terms of finance, administration, and technology. These include his Secretary of State and his Secretary of Defense. Go after their families and all those who have any ties to, or are close to, the politicians of the White House.”

Assaulting Jews, killing infidel Americans, and assassinating members of the Trump administration.

One assumes Carney didn’t mean to celebrate those Muslim values. Although, based on what’s happening in cities like Toronto, maybe he isn’t terribly opposed to assaulting and harassing Jews.

Come to think of it, based on some of his -- and other Canadian politicians’ -- remarks regarding Trump and those who support him, maybe he isn’t that concerned about the latter two issues, either.

Image: Pixabay / Pixabay License