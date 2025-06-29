Can the Dems make up their mind on war powers?

A few days ago, the US Senate killed another effort to limit the war powers of a GOP president. This is the story:

The Senate voted Friday evening to kill a war powers resolution that would have forced President Trump to seek congressional approval before launching further military offensives against Iran. The failed 47-53 vote comes nearly a week after the U.S. bombed three Iranian nuclear facilities, offensive strikes some lawmakers argued should have been approved first by Congress. It was the only direct U.S. intervention in a 12-day war between Israel and Iran that ended with a ceasefire agreement Mr. Trump and his team helped broker. The resolution from Sen. Tim Kaine, Virginia Democrat, directs the president to terminate the use of U.S. armed forces for “hostilities” against Iran unless explicitly authorized by a congressional declaration of war or specific authorization for use of military force against Iran. It includes a caveat allowing the U.S. to defend itself from “imminent attack.”

Well, we’ve seen this movie before. The first War Powers Resolution goes back to Vietnam when President Johnson turned the Gulf of Tonkin resolution into sending 500,000 troops to Vietnam. In retrospect, it was a bit of a stretch to say the least to use that resolution to fight that long war. Nevertheless, the war went on until President Nixon ended it in January 1973.

The problem with today’s Democrats is that they suffer from selective indignation over war resolutions. We remember President Obama, who did a lot of bombing with Democrats doing no “resolutioning”. From Afghanistan to Yemen, the bombs dropped, and the Democrats said nothing.

Yes, there is a place for a war resolution, as we saw with President Bush in Kuwait and the other President Bush in Iraq. In those cases, they were committing US troops, and the Congress needed to have a say. (And they said a lot with Democrat after Democrat going on TV to tell us that Saddam had WMDs. Who remembers that show?)

In Iran, President Trump went in and out, and surprise was essential for the mission. He did it correctly, as I’m sure President Obama and President Clinton can agree based on their decisions to drop bombs.

So, get over it, Democrats.

