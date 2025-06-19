California creates another problem for all of us: Illegal alien CDL drivers stealing semi-truck hauls

What happens in California (or any other Democrat-run state) doesn’t stay in California (or any other Democrat-run state), and here is yet another example, from an article published yesterday at Breitbart News:

‘Authorities in a recent cargo theft bust recovered more than $1.6M in stolen electronics recovered from a tractor-trailer owned by someone whose CDL stated their first name was ‘No Name Given’ and their last name was ‘Diamond,’’ reported Overdrive.

The haul was actually stolen from the Dallas airport, but the three suspects, two of whom are illegal aliens, were only apprehended in Flagstaff, Arizona as the thieves were on their way back to California.

This is why it does matter to us what those Golden State idiots do. They’re currently tens of billions of dollars in the financial hole with federal dollars inevitably coming to the rescue, which means my taxes and your taxes. Californians who aren’t far-left, but are still left, flee to our conservative strongholds and bring the same problems that destroyed their home state. And, the state-promoted criminality inevitably spreads, as it did here.

According to the same Breitbart piece, the fact that someone was given a California CDL with a last name only (a fake-sounding one at that) isn’t really a big deal to the state DMV, because foreigners from the world’s most backwards hellholes on Earth don’t always come with two names:

A California DMV spokesperson defended the driver having a CDL, saying it aligns with the law and stems from cases whereby individuals, such as some from Afghanistan, have only one name, per U.S. Citizenship and Immigration Services.

I’m sorry, but why are we importing people from a culture this inferior? One-named low-life bandits? What kind of moron thought that hiring criminals (that’s what all illegal aliens are) wouldn’t end in more crime? I know the Democrats would take great offense at this, but immigrants have a responsibility to come legally, and improve their host nation.

Is California the one handing out CDLs to the illegals who keep killing American citizens on the road? Or is that some other Democrat-run state? Recall this story, from August 2024:

Fury at DA after illegal migrant truck driver who killed Colorado man faces just 1 year in prison

The fantasy that moving to a “red” area isolates you from the leftist insanity is just that—a fantasy.

