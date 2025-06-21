An end to illegal immigration — and the 'debate' surrounding it?

Can we end this stupid illegal immigration “debate” once and for all?

The U.S. economy is not dependent on illegal aliens.

And it is incredibly demeaning them to say things like, “Who will clean our pools, tend our gardens, cook our food … and wipe our arses?

Wages go up with a lower supply of labor, and Americans will do those jobs. That's Economics 101.

But the main thing is the main thing, as they say, and 8 billion people won’t fit in this country.

Neither will 4 billion — or two. We’ve seen the rapid and catastrophic degradation of many large American cities — and virtually all sanctuary cities -- over the course of the Autopen years.

This has been due in no small part to the 10 million to 15 million illegals who have crossed over the border during this time. Imagine the ecological destruction, pollution -- and the strain on infrastructure, hospitals, police forces, etc., etc., if we continue on with unfettered immigration.

It is simply untenable and unsustainable.

We know the enlightened residents of Martha’s Vineyard don’t want thousands of undocumented migrants hanging around. How many of us really want to see our communities, roads, byways, and lakes, for example, get ever more crowded?

And what if it went the other way? What if the tables were turned? If, as Rep. Ilhan Omar says, the U.S. is becoming “one of the worst countries in the world,” what if 12 million or 15 million of us decided to leave it and walk into El Salvador, Ecuador, or Costa Rica?

Should those countries be obligated, morally or otherwise, to accept us all? If we migrated to France or Fiji? What if we opened up our jails and prisons and told the erstwhile inmates to head to Mexico or parts south? Or to Canada?

And what if, upon arriving in those nations, we protested against them, burning and looting and harassing their law-enforcement personnel as we went … while carrying American flags?! Think they’d be pleased?

No, this is not about opportunity, “fairness,” humanitarianism, or even jobs. It is much the opposite. This is about sowing chaos and destroying social fabric and cohesion. It is ultimately about “fundamentally transforming” (destroying) the United States. Period.

Everybody is entitled to their own opinion, but no one is entitled to “their own truth.” Because there is no such thing. Just because a man wants to believe he is a woman, or a woman wants to believe two plus two equals seven doesn’t make it so. Diversity is not always inherently good. Reason, sanity, and objective truth* are. And are becoming ever scarcer politically, economically, and culturally. Certain policies, for example, have been historically proven to work. Others have been continually been proven to be abject failures.

And, because nearly all of the policies Democrats promote have been historically proven to be abject failures, Democrats and their mainstream media mouthpieces must obstruct and cover-up these truths. Hence, misinformation, “fake news,” and deliberate deception. And, other than Democrats, who is “the great deceiver?” The devil himself. Satan.

*Objective truth refers to that which exists and remains valid regardless of personal feelings, cultural differences, or subjective perspectives. It stands above opinion and preference, indicating that some truths are universally applicable and not influenced by individual beliefs. In essence, objective truth is the idea that certain things will always be true, and others will always be false, independent of human perception

