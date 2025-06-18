America and what 250 years may mean

As I watched the massive scheduled protests across the nation the other day where people were demonstrating against deporting illegal alien criminals, I just had to shake my head. Why in the world would anyone protest against this? Then I remembered what I had read previously: it’s not a concern about the people, it’s about destabilizing the government.

Then I thought about being in the midst of “Pride” month, with businesses and individuals recognizing it with rainbow flags and emblems. This “Pride” equates to an attack on the family, and symbolizes the perversion of our youth. I wondered if all the “turn the other cheek” Christians forgot that the rainbow was originally designated as a sign between God and man.

Next, I considered all the social media platforms (Tik-Tok, FB, etc.) and cellphones, how it is shaping and impacting our youth and teenagers. How their lives are consumed by it and the way it is shaping how they think, act and look. These are going to be the future voters and possible leaders of America?

Some other things that popped into my head:

I thought about our corrupt, biased, and dishonest media.

Reading recently where over 50% of the U.S. population is obese and are preoccupied with booze, sports, and entertainment. Also, only 27% of our youth are deemed fit for military service.

Our corrupt politicians and many of them who hate America.

Recognizing that certain people have been too often granted a free pass for bad behavior and their criminal actions.

White men and our history are being disparaged and demonized.

So, what am I getting at here? Well, I recently read where the average lifespan of a great nation or empire is 250 years. That pretty much fits where America is right now.

Can anyone give me a convincing argument that we are not living through the ongoing destruction of America?

Image: Freepik.