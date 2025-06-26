Alex Padilla plays more stupid ICE games, wins more stupid prizes

California's for-the-illegals senator, Alex Padilla, is back at it, making a fool of himself in public.

Following his attempted assault on the Secretary of Homeland Security in Los Angeles, claiming he was "only asking a question," his latest stunt is in promoting the claim that ICE is out arresting harmless illegals who have not committed violent crimes in the U.S.

Trump promised to target criminals. Instead ICE data shows most have no criminal records.@StephenM this you? pic.twitter.com/jXG9escQZt — Alex Padilla (@AlexPadilla4CA) June 25, 2025

Aside from the irony of his sudden favorability to deporting violent criminals, something he's never sought before, his use of conviction records as indicators of criminality is nearly useless as an indicator of crime commission in the age of the Soros district attorneys, who prosecute very little crime/

The main problem with his argument is in his claim that ICE is responsible for this state of affairs, when in reality, it's the doing of his own political allies.

Very simply, for his sake, the Trump administration is doubling down hard on sanctuary cities and states based on their failure to cooperate with ICE in the release of illegal aliens from county jails and state prisons. Rather than hand them over to ICE for repatriation, they release them into the communities, leaving ICE no choice but to track them down in the streets, in restaurants, in workplaces, and at homes.

ICE will do that, but in the process, ends up scooping up many more illegals than just those they are looking for, including those who have not spent time in jail -- the supposed noncriminal illegals, who presumably aren't engaged in street crime, though they may have overstayed a visa, broken into the U.S. without authorization, associated with criminals, or used a stolen identification, which is also enough for a repatriation.

End the sanctuary city status, cooperate with ICE on the jail releases, and the problem goes away.

ICE will focus on active predators and leave the dishwashers and gardeners for another day.

It's up to him.

He and his Democrat allies can have fishing-trawler-style immigration enforcement on the sanctuary plan, or else cooperate with ICE in a non-sanctuary environment, and see ICE focus on taking out the predators first.

They can have it any way they like it.

Our president has always liked to offer choices.

The important thing here is that it is in their hands, and they can choose which kind of immigration enforcement they'd like from the Trump administration. If they don't like to see ordinary illegals taken off the streets and prefer instead that ICE focus on criminals, they can have that, and all they have to do is drop the sanctuary city status.

But they don't, so they get what they get. Just like when Padilla charged the ICE chief and was surprised to find himself in handcuffs.

Play stupid games, win stupid prizes. Like many leftists, Alex will never learn.

