A disproportionately affected and marginalized taxpayer pleads for sanity

I am “disproportionately affected” since I am a taxpayer.

I pay more than the majority of the country does in taxes to the U.S. federal government, since about half of its citizens pay nothing in federal income taxes.

Why have I been singled out?

What's more, I have been “marginalized.”

And worse, if there can be such a thing …

Just because of who and what I am, immutable characteristics which I cannot change.

You see, I am a straight, white, Christian male, and so I am often branded as a member of the patriarchy, a toxically masculine male. I have been labeled a MAGA member, a fascist, a Hitler lover — and bigoted, racist, homophobic, transphobic, etc., etc., etc.

Fair? Definitely not.

What I actually am is a patriotic American who believes in limited government … of, by, and for the people … the rule of law, the free-market capitalist system -- and in not judging anyone solely by the color of their skin or any other immutable characteristic. As Martin Luther King, Jr. noted, any judging should be based on the content of one’s character.

It is perfectly acceptable today to mock Christianity in any way, shape, or form.

Hollywood does it routinely, the latest incident of which comes from Apple T.V. So does the left.

Christian churches are vandalized and burned across Western Europe and Canada.

In some areas, mosques are replacing churches with great rapidity.

And Jews are, once again, fair game, as well.

Males are the butt of many jokes and the receivers of endless vitriol. And not a few “progressives” believe white people are inherently bad, and are — get this — necessarily racist because of their whiteness. Members of the so-called lesbian, gay, bisexual, transgender “community” have an entire month dedicated solely to their “pride” and importance. Not so heterosexuals.

How did we get here? Misplaced guilt and hyper-tolerance … particularly of the Christian variety.

Be careful what you wish for radical secularists, feminists, LGBTQers, progressives, and Marxists. A world without straights, whites, Christians, and successful taxpaying males might not be the Utopia the most extreme amongst you believe it would be.

Think about it.

Image: Pixabay / Pixabay License