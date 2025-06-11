A day late, a dollar short: Gavin Newsom and Karen Bass admit they've got a problem

Doing a full backflip, California's Gov. Gavin Newsom and Los Angeles Mayor Karen Bass, have wretchedly admitted the leftist rioters are a problem, six days after they burned, looted, and assaulted their way through Los Angeles.

Campaign messaging to illegals:

El gobierno de Donald Trump no está protegiendo a nuestras comunidades; las está traumatizando. Y eso es precisamente lo que quiere hacer.



California seguirá luchando en las cortes a favor de nuestra gente – toda nuestra gente. — Governor Gavin Newsom (@CAgovernor) June 11, 2025

In an error-filled message to voters (not just lies and distortions but actual technical problems), which was supposed to have been aired on Fox News's Hannity, Newsom actually backtracked on his earlier statements that rioting, burning,looting and mayhem wasn't happening:

If you incite violence or destroy our communities, you are going to be held accountable.



That kind of criminal behavior will not be tolerated. Full stop. pic.twitter.com/t03FBWlQNm — Governor Gavin Newsom (@CAgovernor) June 11, 2025

PJMedia's Matt Margolis has a splendid account of Newsom's comedy of errors in trying to get that message across and position himself as the opposition to President Trump.

Prior to that, Newsom was blaming Trump for all the unrest and daring President Trump to arrest him as he defied Trump's constitutional request to release the National Guard to protect the citizens.

Here's quite a whopper:

Donald Trump commandeered 2,000 of our state’s National Guard members to deploy on our streets.



Illegally, and for no reason. pic.twitter.com/PRk64Y1RBr — Governor Gavin Newsom (@CAgovernor) June 11, 2025

No reason? Really? Illegally? The judges have since weighed in on the matter, and found plenty of legality as well as reason.

Mayor Bass was just as bad, denying any problems at all, declaring it all under control -- until the sheriff said it wasn't.

So she came out with this:

Let me be clear: ANYONE who vandalized Downtown or looted stores does not care about our immigrant communities.



You will be held accountable. — Mayor Karen Bass (@MayorOfLA) June 10, 2025

... which apparently doesn't scare them, given that they are still at it, looting away.

The well-regarded governor of Arkansas noted the absolutely bizarre irony of these initial statements from these Trump-hating officials:

In what world would a governor get mad at the President for stopping criminals from setting police cars on fire and disrupting law-abiding citizens lives?



Apparently, in Governor Gavin Newsom’s world. Absolutely crazy. pic.twitter.com/DoseePysyG — Sarah Huckabee Sanders (@SarahHuckabee) June 10, 2025

Trump was actually trying to help them defend their state and their citizens from literal invaders and marauders and these idiots took the side of the criminals.

It suggests they were on the side of the criminals and cartels all along, which is what a lot of us suspect anyway, given Newsom's failure to declare a state of emergency for Mexican-sewage-inundated Imperial Beach. He's all about keeping the cartels in business with their illegal alien trade.

Now he's remembering his presidential ambitions, and suddenly, he's talking tough on crime. He's announced arrests. The arrested are ticketed and released. Bass has remembered she has an Olympics and a World Cup to host and is talking about getting citizens to remove the graffiti, which is covering much of the most visible parts of the city.

He's not sincere, and neither is Bass. But he obviously knows something is wrong. Somewhere, a light bulb went off in that wokester head of his and that Marxist head of hers, and as bad as it tastes to them to have to admit that Trump was right all along, they're starting to change their tune. They know they can't fool all of the people all of the time. We saw the videos.

