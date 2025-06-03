3 things that happened just this week that tell us Dems are insane

1. John Brennan: “Allow Iranians to have some type of enrichment capability.” He says he’s just trying to think creatively.

2. Texas Democrats took to the Texas House floor to argue for state legislation that says that if you go on vacation and squatters take up residence in your home, they should be allowed to stay.

3. Democrats’ reaction to the Supreme Court’s ruling on transgender kids: Democrats said not allowing them mutilate their sex parts would cause “permanent, irreparable harm” — which, of course, is the opposite of true.

John Brennan’s brain has always been bent, but how could anyone think it’s a viable, “creative” solution for the genocidal Iranian mullahs to have any kind of enrichment capability? They’ve only been chanting “Death to America” for the better part of fifty years. Does he not believe them? We can all have good-faith disagreements about the best course of action to see to it that the mullahs never get the bomb, but this...this is just loony.

As for the Texas Democrats, I can only assume they’re a bunch of renters. Most people who own a home busted their fannies to come up with the down payment and bust their fannies all day, every day to pay for it and maintain it. Why anyone would hold that cheap is beyond me. Like I said, they must all be renters. It makes no sense any other way.

And as for child mutilation, it is my sincere hope that much, much sooner rather than later, we come to regard these monstrous parents as having Munchausen-by-Proxy to put a stop to all this. What’s the rush? Let the kids be kids, and knock it off already! Leave them alone!

I’m honestly beginning to wonder if we can actually co-exist with these people. Their ideas aren’t just loony; they’re fraught with harm. In the case of John Brennan, it’s suicidal harm. In the case of these deranged parents, it’s permanent physical harm to their children. As for the Texas Democrats, I got nothin’.

You know what? I got nothin’ regarding the lot of them. There’s no reasoning with any of them. If you try, they just start cursing and spitting. If you’ve ever tried to engage in even the most low-key debate with any leftist on social media, you know what I’m talking about. Even in real life it goes sideways very, very fast. You have to talk to them like mental patients with sharps. “Put down the butter knife, Sunshine. We can talk about this.” I don’t even try anymore. It’s hopeless.

John Brennan is dead wrong.

The Texas Democrats are crazy, stupid wrong.

The Munchausen-by-Proxy Democrats are grotesquely wrong.

We can only do our best to keep them at bay until we figure out how to stop manufacturing any more of these people!

