Your weekend tour guide behind the wheel

Our friend Kilmar Armando Abrego-Garcia, or the Maryland Dad, was caught on video transporting some people in Tennessee. Why not? Doesn't every Maryland Dad raising a family in these inflationary times need a second job? Here is the story:

Body camera video, obtained by Fox News Digital through a public records request, shows Tennessee Highway Patrol troopers pulling over Abrego-Garcia, who had eight other individuals in his car, for what was initially a speeding violation. All people in the car are male. "How many rows have you got in here? Four seats? Four rows of seats?" a state trooper can be heard saying. "Did y'all put an extra one in? Huh? Did yall put another one in no? They come like this I've never seen one with that many seats in it." "He's hauling these people for money," one state trooper said. A source familiar with the situation told Fox News Digital that there was a conversation in the redacted portion of the video where state troopers discussed calling U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE). The troopers called ICE, which didn't come to pick up Abrego-Garcia. The source added that when state troopers entered Abrego-Garcia's name into the National Crime Information Center, a warning appeared that showed he was suspected of being a gang member or terrorist.

So there you have it. A man who looks like the guy deported to El Salvador and who had something to drink with a Maryland senator was stopped speeding with a car full of people.

So what does this video tell me?

First, the man does not fear the law. Why should he? He knows that he won't be deported because somebody in the chain of command will make an excuse for him. He is not afraid of consequences because there aren't any.

Second, someone somewhere should be held accountable for such an irresponsible oversight. Why should our police officers risk their lives stopping potentially dangerous people only to see the bureaucracy let them go.

Third, wonder what conversation Abrego-Garcia had with his passengers? He probably told not to worry because these stupid "Americanos" don't enforce immigration laws. He knows for sure.

Will we continue to hear from Abrego-Garcia? Probably not, because this little stunt about the “rule of law” didn't work out as planned. Just check out Minority Leader Hakeem Jeffries, who apparently wants the trips to El Salvador to stop. Maybe Hakeem saw this video and the other stuff about Abrego-Garcia’s wife/girlfriend running to the police.

The Democrats have pulled a lot stunts lately that didn’t work out as planned.

Image: Dept. of Homelnad Security