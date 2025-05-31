With more evidence that marijuana is harmful, why do Democrats push it so hard?

Someone I grew up with is a pothead, and all his friends are potheads, so I’ve seen firsthand how destructive it is. I’ve seen how it destroys ambition, discipline, intelligence, and moral fiber. It’s a vile drug, and a new study reveals that, no matter how you ingest it (eating versus smoking), it also destroys the body. That being the case, we must ask why Democrats are so determined to see it legalized across America.

You don’t need to take my anecdotal claims to know just how bad marijuana is for the people who use it. There are endless studies making the same point:

There’s also still debate about whether marijuana is a gateway drug to harder drugs, just as the “squares” in the 1960s warned. When I look at my friend and my friend’s friends, I’d say that the anecdotal evidence would say that this one is a “yes.”

And just in case that list of horribles wasn’t long enough, there’s now evidence that those who thought they could avoid marijuana’s cardiovascular effects by using edibles instead of inhaling are out of luck. The risk is still there, no matter how you take in your pot:

Though many Americans believe daily marijuana use is safer than tobacco, a new study suggests it could increase your risk for some serious cardiovascular issues. Worse yet, gummies, teas and tinctures appear to offer no advantage over lighting up when it comes to one critical factor for your heart health. The study from researchers at the University of California, San Francisco involved 55 outwardly healthy Bay Area residents who regularly smoked marijuana or consumed THC edibles. None of the participants used nicotine, and all of them consumed cannabis at least three times a week for a year or more. Smokers averaged 10 years of chronic use; edible users, five. Researchers found blood vessel function in regular cannabis users was about half that of nonusers — putting them on par with tobacco smokers.

I would argue that marijuana is much worse than tobacco. While tobacco damages your body, marijuana damages your mind and spirit. And that, I think, is why Democrats are relentlessly pushing to have it legalized.

Karl Marx famously said that “religion is the opium of the people,” by which he meant that it operated to keep the abused masses pacified. With religion dying in the West, there’s a new opiate, which is actually...an opiate. When you get a culture hooked on pot, you achieve all sorts of leftist goals.

People, especially young men who should be on the front line of creativity, motivation, and ambition, become passive when hooked on the stuff. They no longer want to marry, have children, defend their country, achieve in their jobs, or anything else.

Pot and video games, along with free food and basic medical care, will keep them passive as you wipe out borders, mutilate their children, and destroy their economy. Add in pot’s deleterious effects on fertility, which placates the maddened climatistas who view humans as Mother Earth’s parasites, and you’ve got a winner.

Currently, 24 states have “legalized” marijuana (which is still illegal under federal law), while multiple other states have “decriminalized” it. My home state is still technically holding the line, but you wouldn’t know it judging by its open use, especially (and very tragically) among the local black community. Moreover, as you may recall, in December 2023, the unidentified President AutoPen pardoned thousands of people who had federal convictions for marijuana use and possession.

Trump’s federal government should tell the various states that, to the extent marijuana is illegal at the federal level, the supremacy clause overrides local laws. (This is the same principle that says that cities and states cannot have “sanctuary” laws that override America’s immigration laws.) There’s no reason the American people should allow various leftist jurisdictions to destroy generations of Americans.

More than that, though, we need to reeducate young people. Pot is not harmless. It makes them stupid, lazy, sterile, and very, very sick. And we should have them ask themselves the same question I asked: If the powers that be know all of this, why are they so desperate to get young people hooked on the stuff?

