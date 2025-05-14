With each passing day, the Democrats are proving they hate America

Despite the Democrats' continued, unconstitutional and preposterous lawfare, including their judge-shopping for leftist stooges who will do their bidding, President Trump is doing amazing things.

Sure, those crooked judges are delaying his agenda but, so far, this administration has been an astonishing success.

His tariffs have produced millions in revenue.

Inflation is down, grocery prices are down. Gas prices are down.

And most important of all, the Southern border has been closed. The horrific scenes of thousands of migrants entering the country day after day after day are over. The Biden administration’s fervent attempt to destroy the country via the invasion of third-world migrants has been stopped but the country is left to deal with the consequences of Biden’s ever-so-calculated sabotage. It is no easy task, especially since the Democrats are willing to throw themselves on the pyre of defending the murderous gangsters of MS-13, Tren de Aragua, the hundreds of thousands of Chinese men of military age, the human traffickers, the child sex traffickers, and the members of the vicious, brutal drug cartels that run Mexico and control the Southern border.

These are the “folks” our Democrats are going to the barricades for, to defend their “right” to be here.

Obvious to any fifth grader who was properly taught, they do not have that right.

What explains this determination of the Democrat party to keep these violent, sociopathic, drug pushing, criminals in this country?

The only answer is that they loathe this nation and want to see it destroyed. They do not care about the thousands of citizen victims of these migrant criminals. They all, except for Pennsylvania's Sen. John Fetterman, voted against the Laken Riley Act to ensure that criminal illegal aliens are detained! (And now the Democrats want to get rid of Fetterman).

They reveal their contempt for American citizens on a daily basis. Sen. Chris Murphy admitted that his party “values” these millions of migrants over American citizens. They are going to great lengths to protect them from law enforcement. So full of hate for President Trump and his supporters, they have quite literally sold their souls to the evil that Biden’s open borders brought to our country.

There is more proof that they hate America.

Despite the fact that 80% of Americans do not support men playing in women’s sports, the Democrats are going to the mattresses to defend men claiming to be trans winning every women's sport in which they are allowed to compete.

Their commitment to this nonsense has ruined women’s sports where this is policy. President Trump has banned men in women’s sports for all the obvious common sense reasons, but some school districts are refusing to comply!

Who are these people? Moonbats. Radicals. Idiots. Anti-Americans. And most obvious of all? Anti- the Judeo-Christian values that made America great. It is time for every American to admit that, if Democrats, they are on the wrong side of everything good and decent. They have chosen the side of degradation, of the ruination of all that is/was great about Western civilization.

What is so baffling is why?

Does the left believe that the grubby influences of their radical agenda is good for anyone? For any parent or child? Does their energetic promotion of LGBT and transgenderism make America a better place? Did their COVID lockdowns and vaccine mandates do anyone any good? Not one bit. Both did terrible damage to all who obeyed their pandemic nonsense. Cancer diagnoses and deaths are up, fertility is down. All part of their depopulation plan?

Bernie Sanders and the intellectually challenged AOC have embarked on an anti-oligarch tour.

Hilariously, they of course fly on private jets and enjoy the high life that members of congress so quickly take for granted and abuse the privileges granted to them. This is true of members of both parties. The GOP is chock full of RINOs who refuse to cut spending on programs for which they are generously paid by lobbyists. There are only a handful of Republican members of Congress who actually care about their constituents. The rest of them may as well be Democrats for the lack of courage they have to stand up to the reprehensible swamp.

In the end, it’s all about money, lobbyist money. President Trump’s executive order instituting fair prices on prescription drugs is about to cause many cardiac arrests among GOP handmaidens who greatly enjoy the financial largesse of Big Pharma.

Donald Trump is the boldest, bravest, most innovative president the U.S. has enjoyed since Lincoln!

There it is, the truth.

The Democrats hated and successfully killed Lincoln because they were anti-black racists. They still are anti-black racists. Unlike Trump, they still believe American blacks are inferior and need special treatment. It was the Democrat party that fought to keep slavery and fights today to demean black Americans. Amidst men like Clarence Thomas, Thomas Sowell, Shelby Steele, and countless other brilliant thinkers who happen to be black, gifted actors like Denzel Washington, Morgan Freeman, and the thousands of other gifted black Americans who contribute to our American landscape, the left is still so racist, they believe they need reduced standards. They do not.

What it comes down to is this: America as founded is, well and truly, the land of opportunity, the nation where everyone can rise and shine if they put their mind to it. We are not a land where one’s class dictates one’s future – like the U.K., India, China, etc., nations in which the class one is born into is set in stone.

What has happened here is that our Ivy-educated, uber-privileged wealthy have come to believe they are superior beings, a deservedly oligarchal class entitled to tell the rest of us how to live.

How wrong they are. They are the ones who kept insisting Biden was not cognitively impaired when every American on the planet knew he was fading fast. The Democrat party knowingly installed, via a stolen election, an obviously senile man whom they knew they could control into the presidency. Disaster followed on every front, on every issue important to the American people.

They were found out, defeated, and now they are willing to do everything in their power to those of us who saw through their oh-so-destructive plan to make America a tool of the globalists. Despite the left's fury at Trump's victory, it is thanks to President Trump that freedom and opportunity for all is winning.

