Will Elias Rodriguez now join the Murderers’ Fundraising Derby?

The alleged murderer of Yaron Lischinsky and Sarah Milgrim (the two young Israeli Embassy employees gunned down outside D.C.’s Capital Jewish Museum Wednesday night) has been identified as one Elias Rodriguez.

He was named in the original news reports of the murders. But I think we all know that if his name had been “Mohammad,” it would have been days before his identity would have been released.

The murders bear an obvious resemblance to the murder of UnitedHealthcare CEO Brian Thompson, allegedly committed by Luigi Mangione in NYC in December. Will we ever know whether Rodriquez was “inspired” by that gun-wielding little piece of human detritus?

I’m by no means ignoring, dismissing, or trivializing the scourge of Jew-hatred and how it has become so very fashionable among the now significant numbers of Americans who are clearly mentally ill. And I certainly don’t want to understand these lunatics (as Frankie Laine sang, “Don’t try to understand ‘em, just rope and throw and brand ‘em!”). But could Wednesday’s murders be not so much about “Free Palestine” and more about a desperate, cynical, copycat act of a sociopathic attention whore?

The question now is whether Elias Rodriquez will be celebrated the way Mangione has been, and whether his GoFundMe account will approach or even exceed the $1 million that has so far been donated for Mangione’s defense.

There seems to be no shortage of morons with disposable income who are eager to financially reward cowardly, cold-blooded killers, especially if the chicken-hearted murdering festering sores claim to be motivated by a “cause,” no matter how reprehensible or spurious that “cause” may be. These morons likely are vicariously identifying with the killers, wishing they, too, could go out and slay the objects of their psychotic hatred.

I mean, what can you expect from the kind of people who grew up thinking that the cowardly killer Ché Guevara was some kind of dashing, romantic revolutionary hero?

So it would seem that the latest “get rich quick” scheme in today’s America is to go out and commit heinous, cowardly murder and reap the financial rewards. And I would be remiss to leave Karmelo Anthony out of this shameful Murderers’ Fundraising Derby.

Stu Tarlowe is a native of NYC who now lives where the Kaw meets the Mighty Mo. He is a septuagenarian who, since 2010 has had over 160 pieces published by American Thinker, most of which can be accessed here. He has also had essays published by World Net Daily and JPFO. He writes a Substack newsletter called Stu’s Stack o’ Stuff (the name is an homage to Rush Limbaugh), to which subscriptions are currently free and which is not exclusively political.