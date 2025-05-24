Why I carry a handgun, and you should too

There are many reasons to uphold and cherish the Constitution. Among them is the Second Amendment, which secures every other individual liberty. That’s why Democrats and other would-be tyrants so hate it and work so hard to disarm Normal Americans. With Donald Trump in the White House it’s time to update this article.

I CARRY A HANDGUN BECAUSE:

*Evil exists and may confront anyone at any time and any place.

*Evil exists to destroy all that is kind, good and loving.

*God exists and expects me to protect myself, those I love and those unable to protect themselves.

*Self-defense is a God-given, natural, unalienable right.

*The lives of the innocent—friend or stranger—are worth far more to me and to a just society than the lives of vicious criminals and terrorists.

*By carrying a handgun, I honor the foresight and wisdom of the Founders in writing the Second Amendment, which acknowledges, but does not create, the right to keep and bear arms.

*The Constitution does not bestow liberty; it restrains government from infringing on our liberties. Arms have always been necessary to remind government of that.

*Democrats and other deluded, malicious people are as desperate to disarm the law-abiding as they are to coddle violent criminals, domestic and foreign.

*Never in human history has a government disarmed a people for good reasons.

*Never in human history has a government disarmed a people to ensure greater individual liberty and public safety.

*Any government that would disarm a people cannot be trusted.

*A handgun is the most usual, convenient and effective means of self-defense.

*Going armed reinforces and upholds the Social Contract.

*A government that labels half of the nation “white supremacists,” “insurrectionists,” “domestic terrorists,” “racists” and sends federal law enforcement to spy on and harass parents objecting to the sexual and political indoctrination of their children makes plain the wisdom of the Founders in writing the First and Second amendments.

*So does a government that throws open our borders, admitting known terrorists, violent criminals the diseased and criminally insane.

*It demonstrates, as nothing else can, that I am the master of my government not its slave, that elected officials work for me and only with my continuing consent.

*It reminds politicians every iota of power they possess is on temporary loan from me and every other American on condition of good, lawful behavior. They hate that.

*I am a free man, and no evidence of that fact is more meaningful and convincing than that I own and carry the firearms I prefer.

*It reminds us that the whims of the most connected and powerful may not prevail over the Constitution and Bill of Rights as long as both live and burn brightly in the hearts of patriotic Americans and are not merely fading ink on yellowing paper.

*Politicians harboring tyrannical intentions rightly fear armed citizens. Their hatred serves to positively identify them as those that would steal liberty and hide behind spin, teleprompters and transparent lies they stupidly think clever.

*Semiautomatic handguns and rifles with “high-capacity magazines” are precisely the kind of common and usual firearms the Founders intended Americans to keep and bear. They were content citizens kept and carried the most powerful, useful military arms of their time, even cannon. Technology changes with time; the principles of liberty do not.

*Governmental attempts to steal elections and jail their political opponents, even the Republican nominee for the presidency, reminds us how wise the Founders were in writing the Second Amendment, and how very much we will always need it.

*The 2020 election, and Biden’s Handler’s Administration have revealed as never before, how passionately Democrats hate normal, honest, law-abiding Americans, and what they intend to do to them when they seize absolute power.

*Those who willingly and meekly surrender to criminals surrender more than valuables; they surrender their dignity and honor. They surrender their sovereignty; they surrender civilization itself.

*I could not live with myself for failing to protect women in danger. Call it sexist if you must, but if you’re unarmed and under attack, would you really think to call an unarmed, untrained Dem? Would an Antifa “activist” assist you? A BLM “mostly peaceful protester?” A pro-Hamas, Islamist useful idiot? A purple haired, ambiguously gendered trans activist?

*The threat of wide-spread terror attacks in America has never been greater.

*When seconds count, the police are always minutes (or in blue cities and many other places, an hour or more) away—when they can respond at all.

*As an adult, I am solely responsible for my continuing existence.

*I accept personal responsibility and live accordingly.

*Foremost, I am an American; I am a free man; it is my tradition and heritage.

