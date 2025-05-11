Why are Republicans suppressing pro-Second Amendment bills?

This is why we can't have nice things. This is why the left is supremely confident in destroying our commonsense civil and human rights with its authoritarian ratchet.

You would think that with their pro-freedom rhetoric, and calls for support from constituents when it comes to constitutional affirmations of the commonsense human right of self-defense — better known as the biggest constraint on tyrannical government — that the Republican party would be first in line in defending these human rights while pushing back on the efforts of the anti-liberty left to restrict these basic rights, but you would be wrong:

The Hearing Protection Act and the Stop Harassing Owners of Rifles Today (SHORT) Act, are stalled in the House Ways and Means Committee and we need your help to move these bills. H.R. 404—The Hearing Protection Act, introduced by Rep. Ben Cline, would remove suppressors from the National Firearms Act of 1934 (“NFA”), stripping away all regulation and eliminating the $200 tax stamp. H.R. 2395—The SHORT Act, introduced by Rep. Andrew Clyde, would prevent any future attempt to reintroduce the Biden administration’s unconstitutional pistol brace ban. The NFA was the actual law that the Biden Administration used to justify the pistol brace ban. You helped deliver a mandate to President Trump last November and now we need the House Ways and Means Committee to help President Trump deliver on his campaign promise to restore the Second Amendment. Pick up the phone and call the House Ways and Means Committee at (202) 225-3625 and direct your message to the majority.

This being the weekend, it would be better to wait until Monday to vent, but you need to do this. A number of prominent YouTube content creators have produced short videos on this vital issue.

Mr Gunsngear: Bills To Remove Suppressors & SBRs From The NFA Held Up By Republicans

His YouTube page includes a listing of all the members of the Republicans on the House Ways & Means Committee.

Colion Noir: Wow, Republicans Are Blocking A Pro-Gun Bill!

And the most damming of all, from Langley Outdoors Academy:

TRAITORS EXPOSED!!! 2A Company ACTIVELY Lobbying Repubs TO KILL PRO 2A Hearing Protection ACT!!!

Remember that with the leftist authoritarian ratchet at work all the time, we have to work to push back the evil forces of collectivist control whenever we can. That means undoing the restrictions on liberty that the left is forever implementing whenever it gets the chance.

It’s becoming evident that movies and Hollywood seem to be the primary source of knowledge for the gun-grabbing ghouls of the left. Make-believe moviedom seems to inspire their bizarre ideas that guns always have unlimited ammunition, small-caliber projectiles can produce gigantic holes, and suppressors can render gunfire completely silent. Thus, they have almost paranoid-level delusions about standard capacity magazines, the rounds from undefined “assault weapons” almost exploding on impact, and suppressors being super-stealth weaponry. They don't know what they are talking about, yet they still want to restrict our commonsense human rights whenever they can. It’s time to push back on this and not let RINOs stand in our way.

D Parker is an engineer, inventor, wordsmith, and student of history, former director of communications for a civil rights organization, and a longtime contributor to conservative websites. Find him on Substack.

Image via Pexels.