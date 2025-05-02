While Islamists slaughter Germans by knife and by car, the German Evangelical Church hosts workshops for all children…except white ones

While Islamists continue to slaughter ethnic Germans by knife, by car, and by explosion, the German Evangelical Church (EKD) hosts workshops for children, teaching them how to be “courageous and strong” — just as long as those children aren’t white.

Here’s the story, from Remix News:

The ‘Become Courage and Strong’ workshop was only open to Black, indigenous and children of color. However, while ethnic Germans and ethnic Europeans are indigenous to Germany and Europe, the designation did not apply to them, only indigenous people from other continents. [snip] The Church’s official program featured the seminar as a ‘protected space where children can sing or beatbox.’ The church program for the day states children who attend will ‘develop strengths and strategies for dealing with experiences of racism.’

Yeah, because that’s what Jesus is all about—exclusivity over skin color and ethnicity, catering to progressive interest groups. On the contrary, I believe Jesus rejected wickedness and hatred such as this.

I wonder if this “church” has ever heard the verse in the Book of John about letting “any” man who thirsts being directed to come and drink? What about the verse in Revelation, which reads like this? “And let him that is athirst come. And whosoever will, let him take the water of life freely.” Read that again: an offer to all who are thirsty to partake of the water of life freely.

What He didn’t do was divide mankind into strata of more and less humanity.

Or perhaps, has the EKD heard of… the Golden Rule? Do unto others as you would have them do unto you?

Look at this data, from 2016:

Europe is facing an escalating threat from jihadi terrorism. There has never been higher numbers of attack plots per year than in 2014-16. An increasing proportion of plots goes undetected and result in deadly attacks. More people have been killed by jihadi violence in Western Europe in 2014-2016 (273 people) than in all previous years combined (267 people).

Yet, simultaneously, the anti-white and pro-Islam German government is working to undermine the AfD party, which is surging in popularity, labelling it an “extreme-right” movement:

AfD classified as extreme-right by German intelligence Germany’s Alternative für Deutschland (AfD) party has been designated as right-wing extremist by the country's federal office for the protection of the constitution. ‘The ethnicity- and ancestry-based understanding of the people prevailing within the party is incompatible with the free democratic order,’ the domestic intelligence agency said in a statement.

Not sure how wanting a Western country with Western values, or a desire to keep your head atop your shoulders instead of on the ground after Muhammad comes at you with a machete and an “Allahu Akbar” makes you so extreme, but whatever. The German people remain living in a world of race hatred and control, and in keeping with their hatred for Jews, the progressive German pseudo-elites now elevate the Jew haters (Muslim imports) to a place of superiority.

What a tragic pendulum swing for a nation that created Martin Luther.

Image generated by AI.