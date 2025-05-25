What would a visitor from another planet think of us?

If I were a recent arrival from another planet, and I wanted to learn the value system of Earth’s inhabitants, how would I begin my search? Suppose I had landed in the United States and decided to check out how humans communicated with each other each day. Since my research of these beings indicated that they turned to television news to be informed of significant events, I’d turn it on to get an idea of how they think. I’d see a man at the podium, who, I’d soon realize was the chosen leader of the country, talking about his vision to make the country better.

He was saying that he is fulfilling the promises he made when he was elected by a majority of the voters who live in the country. This leader, who I learned is called “President Trump,” was illustrating that he stopped the illegal invasion at the border, which was causing death and destruction to hundreds of thousands of innocent people in the country that elected him. Additionally, this man was actively taking part in ending wars that were taking the lives of millions in other countries. As I listened more closely, I heard him say that, as the elected Chief Executive, he has authorized his appointed emissaries to seek out and identify massive government corruption in the form of waste, fraud and abuse in numerous agencies.

Moreover, this newly elected leader has designated someone to determine why so many inhabitants of the nation are suffering from numerous ailments, most of which are being worsened by the use of chemicals being sold to them as cures or temporary relief from pain. The designee will also investigate why so many people are physically unfit, morbidly obese, and addicted to harmful lifestyles. He intends to educate the public about the numerous food additives that contain toxic substances, which are processed, glamorized in television and magazine commercials, and marketed to unwary consumers. The goal is to improve the health and vitality of the entire population. The person in charge of this enormous challenge is a man whose personal fitness demonstrates the commitment he hopes will serve as an inspiration to others.

As for the future prosperity of this land I arrived on, the new leader was securing trillions of dollars of investment from some of the wealthiest areas of the planet. Furthermore, he was tirelessly working to lower the burden of monetary payments, which they call “taxes,” that industrious inhabitants are forced to render to the governing authority. During his address, he talked about the price reductions in many of the goods and services that have already taken place since he took office. While watching and listening to the proposals of the leader to make the country stronger, healthier, and more economically sound, I felt certain that this country was in the capable hands of a wise leader.

Eager to learn more about this world I’m visiting, I touched a button on the remote device and began watching another news program. Suddenly, everything I had just learned was being contradicted by those who appeared to be enemies of the new leader. Their words were hateful and abusive toward the man named “Trump,” and they were calling on people to violently resist everything he was doing. I saw videos of angry demonstrators, screaming hysterically as they denounced the changes being made in their country. They called Trump a dictator for halting the criminal invasion of their own country. To my utter confusion, they demanded that he stop arresting and deporting those who had endangered innocent people by smuggling children, women, and drugs across the border to be sold for profit.

I continued to be astonished when I saw other elected representatives, in sections of the country, referring to its leader as a racist, even as some of the most prominent black and brown leaders fully endorse him. I began to wonder why an otherwise civilized and intelligent species could be so contrary about the relevant issues affecting their future and the future of their progeny. Their reasoning process was especially strange when I considered that they are residents of the most affluent and powerful combination of beings on their planet. What I learned caused me to wonder about the stability of their country, when many of them are apparently so deranged that they struggle viciously against a leader who is bringing more abundance to their lives.

If this is how the greatest country on their planet uses its intellect, I can only imagine how primitive the rest of the species behave in their respective territories. Having been sent here from another galaxy, to determine if our advanced civilization could further the goals of the only rotating orb with a form of life in the Milky Way, I must inform my leaders to pass by the third rock from the sun. Evidently, they have not evolved enough to appreciate anyone or anything that would improve their existence.

