What leftists really care about

To the rational, well intentioned American citizen, the issues where the Democrat party chooses to fight certainly appear ill advised.

There must be better ways to express your support for unrestricted immigration than by waxing poetic every time another vicious gangbanger is removed from the country under a clear and unambiguous legal foundation.

Abusing the court system to obstruct political opponents, or to assault them, is not going unnoticed by the average American.

Championing the “right” of common street criminals to have ready, unimpeded access to victims by challenging every attempt by law enforcement to keep society safe (no cash bail; charging and sentencing decisions based on race, social status, even political ideology) is incomprehensible to those of us who use our heads for more than a hat rack.

Are they really this stupid? Do they not realize that the majority of the American people are watching their antics with disgust and revulsion?

The answer to both questions is yes.

It’s important to remember the dominant ideological worldview among Democrats — a sort of rich man’s Marxism, where the rise of the proletariat is merely a vehicle for their ultimate plunder.

The aim isn’t to keep MS-13 and Tren de Aragua members here and living among us. That’s just the pretext used. Their true intent is the ultimate assumption of power to decide whether entire classes of people can be jettisoned from larger society, for whatever reason. The left has little use for a piecemeal process of who stays and who goes.

The aim of inane policing and criminal reforms isn’t to ensure that street thugs are dutifully fed a diet of vulnerable innocent victims. That’s just the satisfying consequence. It’s really an attempt to accumulate enough power to decide what is a crime and who is a criminal — not by law, but by fiat.

If they can cement the absurd into the fabric of American life, then the application of absurdity becomes a norm, not an exception — a norm that can be turned against their true enemy: the rule of law.

The reasoning behind it all is the seizing of power, and that has a name: revolution.

The left operates under color of law (which grants unlimited arbitrary power), not actual law (which restricts power). For leftists’ predations to be tolerated, they must destroy any authority outside their own.

Let me paraphrase David Horowitz when he wrote of this dynamic:

An SDS (Students for a Democratic Society) Marxist radical explained the leftist rationale when he wrote, “The issue is never the issue. The issue is always the revolution.”

In other words, the issue in contention — whether the plight of inner-city poverty, perceived racism against minorities, or open borders — is never the actual goal, but only an opportunity to advance the real cause, which is the accumulation of enough power to bring about the revolution.

Once you recognize this, you soon realize that if you are engaging them on the merits (or obvious idiocy) of their positions, you are falling for the feint and missing the devastating punch just out of view.

We, as conservatives and Americans, need to engage these issues for what they really are: attempts to illegitimately wrest control from the legitimately elected and legally supported form of government our framers intended for us, in order to dash our freedom against the rocks, until only themselves are left standing.

In other words, they don’t care about defunding the police. They care about seizing the power left in the resulting vacuum.

They don’t give one whit about the residence of foreign gangsters. They care about getting control over the mechanisms of granting or stripping citizenship, immigration, or expulsion.

They don’t care about racism; they care about keeping an accusation alive that doesn’t further our unity, but destroys it.

It’s never the issue; it’s always the revolution. Make sure these ideological revolutionaries are aware that you know what insurrectionist intent lies behind their foppish stands.

Engage the revolution, not the issue. Ignore the feint and counter the punch. You aren’t fooled by their foolishness, and you won’t play games by their “living” rules.

To us, the issue is irrelevant. But the revolution is not, and our rhetoric must address this before the left and their allies in the propagandist media further entrench the lunacy that empowers their attempted coup.

The writer is based in Omaha, Nebraska and writes at www.dailyherring.com.

Image: Chris Dodds via Flickr, CC BY-SA 2.0.