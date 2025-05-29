What is missing in articles meant to scare everyone about the climate? Scientific evidence!

We see continuous articles from the media which seek to scare the public into capitulating to the green pushers. No matter how wrong previous dire predictions have been, people posing as journalists never ask any questions. They just regurgitate what they are told.

For decades, we have been indoctrinated to believe that humans and our use of natural resources have caused temperatures to warm, ice to melt, and that melting is causing a disastrous sea level rise.

This article is just a repetition of the talking points but there is no data showing a link between our use of oil, coal, natural gas, cars, asphalt, or anything else to show why the sea levels are supposedly rising, or going to rise rapidly. From USA Today:

US coasts face a crisis as land sinks and seas rise In the past 100 years, sea levels have climbed about a foot or more in some U.S. cities – 11 inches in New York and Boston, 12 in Charleston, S.C., 16 in Atlantic City, 18 in Norfolk, Virginia, and 25 in Galveston, Texas, according to the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration. Seas are forecast to rise from 8 inches to 23 inches along the nation’s coasts by 2050, with the higher increases along the northern Gulf Coast and mid-Atlantic. Every inch of additional water is expected to move farther inland making flood events worse and putting more properties at risk. Meanwhile, in many coastal areas, the land is sinking, making flooding an even greater issue. As atmospheric temperatures increase, the ocean absorbs more heat, which makes the water expand in volume. It’s the same principle of physics that causes the liquid in a thermometer to expand as it gets hotter.

Glaciers and ice sheets are melting at an accelerated rate, especially in Greenland and Antarctica, adding more water to the oceans. A study published on May 20 found that the ice is melting even faster than expected. [snip] Another problem is that in many coastal areas, the land is sinking, making flooding an even greater issue. Called ‘subsidence,’ the most common cause of the sinking is ‘massive ongoing groundwater extraction,’ a study published on May 8 found, though other forces are at work in some places. The cities include not just those on the coasts, where sea level rise is a concern, but many in the interior.

The article doesn’t show that the best guess—and that is all it is, a guess—is that sea levels have risen a scant nine inches in the last 140 years. How the heck would anyone be able to measure sea levels that close when 70% of Earth is covered by water and the average depth of the oceans is over 12,000 feet? How would anyone determine what caused such a minor rise when there are so many natural variables in the climate, oceans, and atmosphere?

Then the article’s author says that heat causes water to expand. Isn’t that odd? Heat, as soon as temperatures reach over 32 degrees Fahrenheit, causes water to evaporate. How can heat cause water to both expand and evaporate? It does not appear that these predictions take into account how much water would just evaporate if the ice does melt.

When ice melts in water it does not raise the sea level—it stays the same, just like in a cup. There is no way that the ice on land would raise sea levels as much as predicted if it all melted, especially since so much would evaporate.

Why was the ice in the Antarctic growing up through 2014 if all the things we are told cause the ice to melt is actually true? Why don’t journalists, the UN, and government officials care about scientific facts? The answer is they only care about controlling us and money, not facts. The meager growth so far in 2024 prolongs a recent downward trend. Prior to 2014, sea ice in the Antarctic was increasing slightly by about 1% per decade.

As for the land sinking: that is erosion. When the Earth is 70% covered by water, and when waves constantly pound the sea shore, land erodes. There is zero evidence that humans, our use of natural resources, or rising CO2 causes land erosion. It has always eroded. Anyone who lives on a lake knows you have to have some sort of border wall to prevent erosion.

Why would anyone believe that politicians and bureaucrats can control the climate with all its natural variables, and can accurately predict the sea levels and temperatures a hundred years from now?

The journalists, politicians, and bureaucrats who push the green agenda somehow say they had no idea that Biden was incompetent. Were they lying, or were they intentionally blind to mislead the public? How can we trust them now?

Why do rich people like the Obamas, Bill Gates, and Bloomberg, who push the green agenda, continue to buy mansions on the coast if they believe what they say?

Image: Free image, Pixabay license.