We want a firehose of rescissions

God bless President Trump, his cabinet and staff, and especially DOGE, as they have stated their commitment to a smaller, less costly government and a leaner federal workforce, and are making efforts in that direction. And God bless X’s DataRepublican (small r) and all the other posters who have been working diligently to create and use the tools to uncover government waste, fraud, and abuse.

Tens of thousands of the more than two million federal civilian positions have already been identified as unnecessary. Every day we hear of millions or billions in contracts and grants being cancelled, and the savings to be achieved from this. Ditto on uncovering fraud in federal benefits programs. This is what We the People voted for. This is why we have President Trump and why the 119th is a majority Republican Congress.

The NGO industrial complex is on the ropes. America-destroying wokie progressive universities are starting their return to common sense. Businesses are hiring on merit rather than appearance. States and local entities are strengthening America’s bedrock structures, my beloved Washington and a few others excepted, of course. But they will come around.

Image created using AI.

So, Congress, it’s your time to shine—or stink. You choose. Now, I love me some Representative Marjorie Taylor Greene. That lady’s got the goods. But the past couple of days, I’ve been seeing postings from her and others among her colleagues about the need to legislate a reduction in the budget. Well, gals and guys, get on it!

Any senator or representative can introduce a rescission bill. Rescission legislation only requires a simple majority to pass. Conservatives control the committees and both houses of Congress. Getting these bills through and onto the President’s desk should be a breeze. And it should be happening every day.

We the People do not want some omnibus rescission bill. We are aware how easy it is to hide personal agendas, back-room deals, and goodies for constituents in those huge, nearly unreadable monstrosities. Simplicity is the key. Go back and do a rescission on every single thing identified so far.

When a Cabinet secretary announces the closing of an office, the remaining fiscal year funding for that office should be rescinded. When a group of positions is abolished, the same. When a federal contract or grant is cancelled, the remaining funds should be rescinded from the line item from which they were funded.

We want to see a firehose of rescissions. And we want them acted upon speedily.

In fact, in February, Ms. Greene (R-GA) introduced a little, two-paragraph bill (HR 1123) abolishing USAID and rescinding its funding. In January, Mr. Chip Roy (R-TX) introduced a bill (HR 400) rescinding funding for the UN Human Rights Council. Why are these not out of committee yet, Chairman Brian Mast (R-FL)?

Also in February, Senator Marsha Blackburn (R-TN) introduced a bill (S 360) to gradually rescind non-security federal appropriations over the next few years. Why is this still in committee, Chairman Susan Collins (R-ME)?

Also in February, Mr. Dale Strong (R-AL) introduced a bill (HR 1146) to rescind federal funds for NPR. Why hasn’t Chairman Brett Guthrie (R-KY) taken any action yet on this bill? And there are more.

Why are Leader John Thune and Speaker Mike Johnson not demanding the swiftest action possible on these bills? They are short and sweet, just like an overwhelming percentage of voters want. They may not be perfect, but they do the job that the people want them to do; namely, get us on the road to a smaller, more efficient federal government.

Rescission legislation must be passed and gotten to the President immediately. It will be the only way to quiet the criticism of the “big beautiful budget bill” as well as stop the current efforts to primary every Republican in the House who is seen as dragging his or her feet on desired legislation.

The taxpayers are paying a fortune for Congressional staff. Even if we must pay a little more for more of them, our representatives need to get on the stick and get these tidy little bills drafted, submitted, run through committees, voted on in chambers, and then out the door to the White House.

It’s time for the 119th to start moving at the speed of Trump. He’s not going to slow down, and it’s not going to get any easier trying to keep up. We’re losing patience. Don’t make us lose faith.

Anony Mee is the nom de blog of a retired public servant who X-tweets at oh_yeahMee.