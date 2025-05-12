UK PM Keir Starmer now says migrants should learn English -- after arresting Brits for hate speech for saying the same thing

It's amazing how hypocritical the U.K. Labour left can get when its polling goes into the toilet.

Out of the blue, U.K. Prime Minister Keir Starmer tweeted this:

If you want to live in the UK, you should speak English. That’s common sense.



So we’re raising English language requirements across every main immigration route. — Keir Starmer (@Keir_Starmer) May 12, 2025

Common sense? Then why hasn't Labour embraced it until now? Seems this might have something to do with it, from Statista:

As of May 5, 2025, the net approval rating of the Labour government in the United Kingdom stood at -52 percent, one of the lowest approval ratings for the current government.

Al Jazeera was even more specific in its headline:

UK Labour government toughens immigration plans as far right gains support

It was part of a broader speech against illegal immigration:

Holy. Shit.



UK Prime Minister Keir Starmer says the UK is becoming an “island of strangers”



“The current system is contributing to forces that are slowly pulling our country apart. I believe we need to reduce immigration, significantly.”



Pendulum is swinging across the West. pic.twitter.com/s33R7iFU66 — Geiger Capital (@Geiger_Capital) May 12, 2025

And many Brits are baffled:

Who is this and what have they done with the real @Keir_Starmer ?



Whoever this is wants to curb mass migration in Great Britain



'We risk becoming an island of strangers, not a nation that walks forward together.”



pic.twitter.com/2t7Bem7QQD — Phil Holloway ✈️ (@PhilHollowayEsq) May 12, 2025

Others weren't, mocking the whole picture for its hypocrisy.

“Speak English”?



That’s literally a hate crime in your tyrannical fascist hell-hole, jackass.



Off to jail for you!



Bigot! pic.twitter.com/bVbvIMeAYz — Viva Frei (@thevivafrei) May 12, 2025

Sensing electoral oblivion Gear Starmer decides to take the bold step of suggesting that people who live, work, claim benefits and use the NHS in our country should actually speak the English language. https://t.co/PZvi7ZzLAT pic.twitter.com/0Bq3hOQI5K — Laurence Fox (@LozzaFox) May 12, 2025

Still others noted that he was late to the party -- another example of his hypocrisy:

'We risk becoming an island of strangers, not a nation that walks forward together.”

- Keir Starmer.



This was London the day after October 7th massacre by Hamas. Before Israel had even retaliated.



We already are an island of strangers. These people are certainly alien to me. pic.twitter.com/9S5AlziUCZ — Chris Rose (@ArchRose90) May 12, 2025

Here's how flexibly Starmer changes his tune:

Keir Starmer, 2020: We need to make a wider case on immigration. We welcome migrants, not scapegoat them.



Keir Starmer, 2025: We have an immigration system designed to permit abuse. This needs to end!



Another reminder that this man has no principles.



pic.twitter.com/FVv10sRq6u — Chris Rose (@ArchRose90) May 12, 2025

Mickey Kaus found someone who brings the receipts on the fact that he is lying:

Matt Goodwin is deeply, deeply skeptical of Keir Starmer's new tough talk on immigration, and has the history (including numbers) that support disbelief https://t.co/lYl2qPzDm3 — Mickey Kaus (@kausmickey) May 12, 2025

Meanwhile, English-schminglish, the migrant flow continues:

Whilst @Keir_Starmer was making promises he can’t keep in London, here were the scenes in Calais and Dover this morning. pic.twitter.com/7elJ0C2tDd — Nigel Farage MP (@Nigel_Farage) May 12, 2025

What a miserable picture. My money's on a resounding defeat for the wretched Labour Party.

Image: Screen shot from X video