Two ‘trans’ pedophiles convicted of raping a child they picked up at…a ‘Pride’ event

As if something about an event where adults, mostly men, parade around with their willies out, wear shirts with “kids are sexy” emblazoned across the chest, don prosthetic breasts, urinate and masturbate on each other, and publicly engage in other deviant hypersexual fetish behaviors doesn’t just scream “danger!” and “stay away!” and “pedophile!”to children, now we’ve got a news story out of Norway, which highlights the demand for maximum distance between LGBTQ+ events and our youth: two “transgender” pedophiles who were recently convicted on charges of child rape, picked up their 13-year-old victim at a “Pride” festival.

According to Genevieve Gluck at Reduxx, three men participated in the sex crimes, which were described as “particularly painful” and “particularly offensive” acts—but only two of them claim the “trans” identity. Here are the “gals” behind the rape:

Two trans-identified males have been charged with the repeated rape and gang rape of a young girl in Bergen, Norway.



The abuses first came to light after witnesses saw the girl be groped while leaving a Pride event.https://t.co/d4bav7cmc9 — REDUXX (@ReduxxMag) January 13, 2025

Now, the reason they got caught is because they were groping the young girl’s genitals on public transportation after they plied her with alcohol at the festival, and three concerned women followed the group back to the apartment building where one of the perverts lived, banged on all the doors until they found his residence, and called the police. Under questioning, one man admitted to repeatedly raping the child just a few days before over the course of several days—and then there’s this:

Between June 1 and 3 both men sexually abused and raped the girl on multiple occasions, with the court noting that they had used ‘sex toys’ on the victim. Baar photographed one incident as Seberg sexually abused the child. The men then urinated on the girl while she was taking a shower.

God bless these women.

Now, it’s a good thing for individuals like this that I’m not in charge of the justice system, because acts like this deserve the harshest of punishments. Luckily for them though, Norwegian courts saw fit to hand the first “trans” pedophile an easy five-year (and some months) sentence, while the second “trans” pedophile was just given just 18 months, because “she” had lost “her erection” during the crime.

Children and “Pride” is do NOT go together, and any adult, or God forbid a parent, allowing for the two to mix should be thrown in jail, or worse. If all these books, and parades, and shows—sexual as they are—were heterosexual, not homosexual, there would be no question about the fact that parents, schools, clubs, etc., are violating obscenity laws aimed at protecting children. What happened to morality and justice?

Maybe we keep the kids away from the perverts? Just a thought.

