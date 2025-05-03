« Trump does these things because they are hard | The left claims Sen. John Fetterman is crazy because he supports Israel »
May 3, 2025

Trump goes trolling with an AI-generated image of himself dressed as pope and the left has a cow

By Monica Showalter

Sometimes, Trump is just playin' around.

And when he does, the left has a cow -- and then he kicks back and enjoys it.

You'd think they'd know enough not to take the bait by now ... but they don't.

So now we have this:

... which is pretty funny.

It was obviously keying off pope portraits from centuries past, such as Diego Velazquez's Pope Innocent X, circa 1650:

Pope Innocent X

Image: Wikimedia Commons, via Picryl // public domain

Or Jacques-Louis David's Pope Pius V, from 1805:

Pope Pius V by Jacques-Louis David.

Image: Wikipedia // public domain

It also reminds me of what his ally, President Nayyib Bukele once did, posting a pic of himself dressed in a grand and heroic costume -- once again, solely to freak out the left.

Trump, recall, said he liked to borrow from Bukele. Maybe Barron and Don, Jr. showed him the picture, which seems unavailable for now.

But sure enough, Trump got the result he was looking for -- the left melting down:

Hopefully, he did.

Smarter heads recognized that one needs to laugh once in awhile:

Trump had been noodling around with the idea a bit earlier, actually, enjoying the idea of being pope and jacking with them, before he posted the picture:

In the end, he got their goat, which was the idea. There's nothing sacrilegious about posing in a pope costume. Little kids do it on Halloween all the time. What's more, this same harrumphing class howling about 'sacrilege' and blasphemy has been sickening silent about real sacrilege and blasphemy coming from Democrats -- from Joe Biden suing the Little Sisters of the Poor to force them to bankroll abortions, to the Washington state lawmakers who just voted to force priests to break the seal of confession, a violation of the First Amendment if there ever was one.

Most Catholics found the whole Trump-pope trolling funny because we all know he's not gonna get elected pope.

But not the left. Trump knows he can always count on the left to take the bait -- because they never learn.

Image: X meme screen shot

View & Add Comments ()
If you experience technical problems, please write to helpdesk@americanthinker.com