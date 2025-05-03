Trump goes trolling with an AI-generated image of himself dressed as pope and the left has a cow

Sometimes, Trump is just playin' around.

And when he does, the left has a cow -- and then he kicks back and enjoys it.

You'd think they'd know enough not to take the bait by now ... but they don't.

So now we have this:

( @realDonaldTrump - Truth Social Post )

( Donald J. Trump - May 02, 2025, 10:29 PM ET ) pic.twitter.com/5jk7fz1DeM — Donald J. Trump 🇺🇸 TRUTH POSTS (@TruthTrumpPosts) May 3, 2025

... which is pretty funny.

It was obviously keying off pope portraits from centuries past, such as Diego Velazquez's Pope Innocent X, circa 1650:

Or Jacques-Louis David's Pope Pius V, from 1805:

It also reminds me of what his ally, President Nayyib Bukele once did, posting a pic of himself dressed in a grand and heroic costume -- once again, solely to freak out the left.

Trump, recall, said he liked to borrow from Bukele. Maybe Barron and Don, Jr. showed him the picture, which seems unavailable for now.

But sure enough, Trump got the result he was looking for -- the left melting down:

Literally the official White House and POTUS Instagram accounts posted this pic of Donald Trump as the pope. Like nothing is sacrilege to this man. pic.twitter.com/xvVVvPT1eU — Cynthia McLeod (@SunnyCynthia) May 3, 2025

Less than two weeks after the Pope died, the White House reposts this from President Trump’s Twitter (ridiculously renamed X) account. The Trumpies are a disgrace and embarrassment to this country and everything it used to stand for. pic.twitter.com/vyLkNeaGHU — Hans Kristensen (also on Bluesky) (@nukestrat) May 3, 2025

Trump rebuked for posting AI image of himself as pope: ‘pathological megalomania’https://t.co/EbLEV7j0D3 — South China Morning Post (@SCMPNews) May 3, 2025

It’s disrespectful and offensive for #Trump to depict himself as the Pope—especially following the passing of a leader known for humility, compassion, and moral clarity.



We need a successor who embodies those same virtues.



I am so embarassed that 77 million people voted for… pic.twitter.com/DokbUVvevK — Krutika Kuppalli, MD FIDSA (@KrutikaKuppalli) May 3, 2025

The meme is the message.



Trump as pope is a cheap, tacky throwaway joke. But "cheap, tacky, throwaway" is the White House brand now. Everything is disposable and ephemeral. Nothing is lasting and real. — Bethel McGrew 🎗✡️ (@BMcGrewvy) May 3, 2025

This is blasphemous. It is irreverent and disrespectful. The Pope just died and was laid to rest, last Saturday. Trump broke protocol at the funeral by wearing a bright blue suit. Then he fell asleep. And this is what he does? pic.twitter.com/XjKzidPcOM — Sophia A. Nelson (@IAmSophiaNelson) May 3, 2025

Trump's representation of himself as the Pope is sacrilegious and anti-Christian. He mocks Christian values like humility and care for the vulnerable, and his advisors are too afraid to say the emperor has no clothes. He's courting the ugliest parts of American history, from… — Rep. Frank Pallone (@FrankPallone) May 3, 2025

Donald Trump just posted a photo of himself as the Pope.



It's full-on lunacy at this point. pic.twitter.com/7be1cIgUwK — Republicans against Trump (@RpsAgainstTrump) May 3, 2025

Less than two weeks after the death of Pope Francis, the White House posts an AI image of Trump dressed as the pope. I wonder if New York's Cardinal Dolan, just appointed by Trump to some "religious liberties" panel, finds it funny, or appropriate.https://t.co/wFQP9NBr09 — Dan Barry (@DanBarryNYT) May 3, 2025

Hopefully, he did.

Trump posts image of himself as pope on Truth Social. Critics erupt https://t.co/Y802MmdkWN pic.twitter.com/3evhjREB0B — The Independent (@Independent) May 3, 2025

Smarter heads recognized that one needs to laugh once in awhile:

It is important to have a sense of humour in this life.



President Trump jokes about Canada become the 51st State, Canadians cut their nose off to spite their face.



President Trump jokes about becoming the next pope, Catholics: https://t.co/JX26fo26EM — Fr Calvin Robinson (@calvinrobinson) May 3, 2025

A MESSAGE FROM POPE DONALD JOHN TRUMP THE FIRST: pic.twitter.com/oDkGmwrnjx — Shawn Farash (@Shawn_Farash) May 3, 2025

Trump had been noodling around with the idea a bit earlier, actually, enjoying the idea of being pope and jacking with them, before he posted the picture:

President Trump: “I’d like to be Pope. That would be my number one choice.” He goes on to suggest that Cardinal Dolan of New York would make a good pontiff.

pic.twitter.com/3byaaOcrmL — Raymond Arroyo (@RaymondArroyo) April 29, 2025

In the end, he got their goat, which was the idea. There's nothing sacrilegious about posing in a pope costume. Little kids do it on Halloween all the time. What's more, this same harrumphing class howling about 'sacrilege' and blasphemy has been sickening silent about real sacrilege and blasphemy coming from Democrats -- from Joe Biden suing the Little Sisters of the Poor to force them to bankroll abortions, to the Washington state lawmakers who just voted to force priests to break the seal of confession, a violation of the First Amendment if there ever was one.

Most Catholics found the whole Trump-pope trolling funny because we all know he's not gonna get elected pope.

But not the left. Trump knows he can always count on the left to take the bait -- because they never learn.

