‘Transing’ one’s gender

Men who believe they should be women and women who believe they should be men possess an old affliction. During its current manifestation — a microsecond in total human history — some of them have dropped the word “should” from their belief and now say they are their preferred gender. Never mind that it contradicts the evidence of the senses, biology, history, sacred scripture, and the fact that their XX and XY chromosomes disagree with their claim.

Changing one’s gender by declaring it changed is of course possible in the twilight zone, where reality is immaterial. But in the real world that is the stuff of fiction. It doesn’t matter what pretext is advanced as “evidence” that a new gender has formed to replace a pre-existing one. Reality rejects the claim that you are a woman if you’re a man, and vice-versa. As always, if one’s gender doesn’t match the one desired, the only solution is to pretend that it does.

Malcontents not satisfied with this option now go to the extreme of forcing their bodies to comply with the image in their mind. If this means cutting off breasts and genitals, what of it? Well, nothing, if acquiring a fake life were all there is to it. But such radical mutilation subjects the body to physical and mental damage that includes worse anxiety than before, bodily dysfunctions, depression and worse, including suicide.

Lack of sufficient thought on gender is epidemic among promoters of transgenderism. The notion that gender is “fluid,” that being one or the other sex doesn’t matter, making the choice between them optional is an instance of flimsy thinking. “Fluidity” would necessitate the reduction of the state of being male and the state of being female to a level of triviality never intended. The characteristics of each, which include their unique sexual character, would get lost in the exchange. The irony of eliminating any real incentive to “change gender” is lost on those who tout gender fluidity.

Some gender-unhappy individuals avoid the troubles with transgenderism by claiming to be “non-binary” — that is, neither male nor female. But to make this a serious position requires a nonexistent asexual species of human. Ascetics, monks, and similar individuals capable of extreme self-denial approach such a level of non-sexual life. But it is exceedingly doubtful that anyone like this would be found among those who call themselves “non-binary,” ostensibly to separate themselves from the crowd of gender-confused.

The presumed need to change one’s gender or reject gender altogether gets no agreement from reality. Those with a “gender identity problem” must continue to pretend to be the gender they’d rather be. Nothing else will work in the real world.

It is a blot on the medical profession that some of its practitioners undermine its integrity and credibility by going along with the confusion in gender rather than clarifying it for those in need. This de facto negligence supports the hope of “remedies” with hormones and procedures that remove healthy and functioning sex organs and replace them with fake ones.

Such madness makes me wonder, how could it not matter to any medical professional that “transgender affirming surgery” is exceedingly harmful? It should be obvious to those who provide it that they are operating on the wrong parts of the body of a person suffering from a gender identity problem. The part that needs serious attention and intervention is the mind. And, by the way, what right do such mavericks of the medical profession claim for justifying the deliberate maiming of a person’s body?

In any sense other than income for the providers, what is gained by “transing”? Not peace of mind. But I’m forgetting that those who engage in deception are unacquainted with that state. The fakeness and absurdity of the transgender position guarantee its failure to provide any true contentment, such as follows actual success.

It comes down to this. The body we are born with is the only one we possess. Love it or hate it, be it sound, deformed or damaged, that body is likely to respond favorably to the respect and care it receives toward physical and mental health. It is vital to one’s wellbeing to consider the gain in health thus achieved against the chronic burden of “being born in the wrong body” with no real fix for the ailment.

All things considered, “transing” one’s gender is witless and nonsensical. And, I must add, the attempt to justify it with “metaphysical” arguments — a game of sophistry played by some intellectuals of the so-called “left” — only dignifies its falsehood and spreads its insanity.

Image: Free image, Pixabay license.