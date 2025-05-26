‘Trans’ activist accused of sexually assaulting two young boys has a predictable defense: calls one of the alleged victims the real pervert

“Trans” activists have no place in a civilized society. Harsh? Not at all, especially when you compare it to what they do on a daily basis. Best case scenario, they live out their deviant lifestyles publicly and by that very act, expose innocent bystanders to their gross, cross-sex fetishes, victimizing us all. I’m sure I speak for a number of people, but I don’t want to be playing a role in their obscene reverse-voyeuristic fantasies—call me crazy, but the idea of these perverts getting off on forcing unwilling participants (like myself) to play along with their sexually aberrant fake identities makes me sick.

Worst case scenario? They sexually abuse children—see here, here, here, here, here, here, and here for just a *few* of examples over the last couple of months. Or in the case of Johnathan Stephens, they “allegedly” abuse children, then deflect blame and accuse the child of being the real pervert.

Stephens was until recently, a high-profile “trans” activist in Philadelphia—but he’s been sidetracked as he’s currently in the midst of a criminal trial, having been accused of sexually assaulting two very young boys:

Stephens allegedly engaged in oral sex with a boy, identified in court records as Z.B., and had inappropriate communication and interactions with another boy, S.B. Eight counts related to the sexual abuse of children have been lodged against him, including indecent assault against a person less than 13 years old, rape, corruption of minors, unlawful contact with a minor, and endangering the welfare of children as a parent or guardian. The incidents are said to have occurred in 2022 and 2023.

Stephens, thanks to the godawful “progressives” of Pennsylvania, was granted access to work in the foster care system, where he was listed as a “woman” in court documents. (You don’t hate Democrats enough.)

Get a load of this sicko:

Stephens’s attorneys are now petitioning the court to order the prosecution to “produce documents relating to the boys’ personal lives” because they’re running with a predictable defense: blame the (alleged) victim(s). See here:

Attorneys for Stephens are reportedly seeking to move forward with an accusation that one of the boys, S.B., is a sexual predator himself. The defense intends to argue that S.B., who was 13 at the time of the abuse, fabricated the allegations against Stephens to deflect from his own wrongdoing and sexual impropriety.

I just wrote about this less than two weeks ago: a Swedish politician, who pulled his nasty wiener out on a train and started rubbing one out to the young boy sitting on his phone across the train car said he “perceived” some “flirtation” from the 13-year-old kid. It’s not the pedophile’s fault, it’s the kid’s fault for being so tantalizing!

Word to the wise: if you find yourself relating to Vladimir Nabokov’s Humbert Humbert, you *might* be the villain.

You’re never going to believe this, but Stephens is a huge proponent of abolishing prisons—I wonder why?

