Toxic femininity: Foreign-born Muslim women in Germany are far more violent than German men

A little while back, the progressive, man-hating feminist movement produced what they surely thought was a “gotcha” condemnation for men—it was a social media trend where women would announce whether they’d rather be alone in the woods with a man or a bear…with a vast majority of women settling on the bear, highlighting “the fear of male violence.” (Never mind that many of these women were completely untouchable, as if the average man would ever desire to assault them, even given the license in a desolate forest.)

Since progressive feminists are the dimmest of society’s bulbs, I can only assume this “man or bear” dilemma was a calculated campaign to manipulate the useful idiots—similar to Lawrence Lader and Bernard Nathanson when they convinced Betty Friedan to include abortion in her ideals (which she originally rejected). The progressive feminist movement that began then was not an organic occurrence, but an orchestrated scheme, directed by…men, which is what I’d call peak irony.

But I digress.

New statistics out of Germany reveal that foreign-born women, but specifically foreign-born Muslim women, are far more violent than native German men. The Remix News staff, which reported on the story, quipped that the revelation “blows up a common myth that has been perpetuated by the left for years”—that men are so violent, a bear is preferable company. (Again, never mind the fact that men, to their own detriment, have been protecting their women for essentially all of human history.)

Here are the numbers for 2024:

Out of 100,000 people, German men were suspects in violent offenses in 272 cases. For Syrian women, that number was 336. Afghan women? Even worse, with a rate of 359. Worse yet? Iraqi women, with “an incredible rate” of 394. To look at the data a different way, that means Syrian women were around 24% more likely to be violent criminals than German men; Afghan women around 32%, and Iraqi women a whopping 45%.

Here’s another little tidbit: the number of Syrian men suspected of violent crime? 2,608, or 859% more. Afghan men came in at 2,409, or 786% more, while Iraqi men were 2,479, or 811% more. “However, the crown goes to Moroccan men, who have a rate of 3,388 suspects in the category of violent crime per 100,000.” That means they’re 1,146% more likely than native German men to be accused of a violent crime.

While biological sex certainly plays a role in a person’s tendency to resort to criminal violence, there seems to be more here...like ideology...which explains why *certain* demographics of women are more violent than certain demographics of men.

So, if given the chance between a bear or a Muslim woman (or man)? I’d choose the bear.

