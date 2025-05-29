They’d be better off watching John Wayne movies

The good news is that Democrats have figured out that they have a “man” problem. The bad news is that they think that spending $20 million on some ads or programs will get the men back. Maybe they are listening to Governor Walz of Minnesota too much!

According to news reports, the Democrats are ready to reach all of the dudes. This is the story:

Democrats are spending $20 million on a study examining how to speak to ‘American men’ after losing ground with the demographic during the 2024 election cycle, The New York Times revealed. ‘Speaking with American Men: A Strategic Plan’ is a $20 million project crafted by Democrats to ‘study the syntax, language and content that gains attention and virality in these spaces’ of male voters, the Times reported Sunday. Known as ‘SAM,’ the study will specifically examine young male voters and how the party can connect with the demographic. Additionally, the study advised rolling out pro-Democrat ads in video games.

They call it SAM, or Speaking with American Men? So I[m guessing the Hispanic version is called SHAM or Speaking with Hispanic American men? Sorry but I couldn’t let that pass!

To paraphrase The Beatles, money can’t buy me love, or in this case, buy male votes.

The chief problem is that Democrats do not treat people with respect. They want to treat everyone like you are part of an identity politics group, as Michael Bahareen recently wrote:

Democrats can’t afford to treat men as just another identity-based group whom they can win back simply by turning a few knobs to create a more precise messaging formula. As former party staffer Rotimi Adeoye remarked in response to the Times’ reporting, ‘Democratic donors treating men like an endangered species on a remote island they need to study probably won’t rebuild trust. People don’t want to be decoded, they want to be understood and met where they are.’ Indeed, most people can sense inauthentic outreach a mile away. Rather than propping up new partisan outlets to cleave these voters from the ‘manosphere,’ Democrats would instead do well to show up in men’s communities and listen to their concerns—to talk to them, not at them, as some have begun to do. It may not win back their support overnight, but it’s perhaps the best place to start.

Here is a better idea than spending $20 million. Watch videos of Democrats like Truman and JFK and see what life was like before the feminists spoiled the party. Then watch John Wayne movies to identify masculine behavior, from being tough to treating women like ladies. Then have actual male speakers at your party’s convention and celebrate fatherhood, marriage, and having babies rather than abortion.

The party’s problem is that it doesn’t know what a man is. I guess that’s what Walz and company will do to you!

