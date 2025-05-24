When Washington defeated Cornwallis at Yorktown in October of 1781, the British band serenaded the victorious Colonials by playing a popular ditty of the day: “The World Is Turned Upside Down.” Mr. Trump’s presidency, especially the second iteration, is a nearly perfect analogue for that historic moment.

Nowadays, politics as usual has been thrown out the window. Even with other heads of state, Mr. Trump can be brutally confrontational...often in front of live microphones and cameras. Going along to get along has been stricken from the playbook. And this can only be good news.

It is obvious enough that, in the absence of an intelligent disruptor, the global public sector would continue on its pathway toward more and more corruption and incompetence. The corruption is not just material, but also intellectual, degrading the way the actors think. Deception has entered the mix as well, the “climate change” hoax being a prime example. Other fallacies regarding “racism” and income and tax bracket inequality have also wound up on the chopping block.

One attribute of a great leader is success at bringing more equitable and thus stable peace to the world. It’s way too easy to rattle the sword, whereas unwinding a conflict takes a much more serious and strenuous effort. Back in Trump’s first term, Iran’s Revolutionary Guard seized a British tanker in the Strait of Hormuz. The Pentagon started burning the midnight oil to come up with a military response. Then Trump announced that there’d be too many lives lost in retaliating for such a minor occurrence — and feathers began to unruffle. Such magnanimity is particularly rare among the usual members of the ruling elite.

How long have we been waiting for someone to come along and disrupt the status quo? Well, now we’re somehow there, regardless of other factors.

One caveat: Mr. Trump is not perfect. Even when he’s right on, his media adversaries harp incessantly on an imaginary malfeasance. An actual blunder will bring down the sky. But progress will still continue, for lack of competent opposition.

The question that looms over the current situation is whether the process of expunging corruption and incompetence from the public sector will continue after Mr. Trump is termed out. Several bright and committed individuals have risen to the call. Elon Musk, though ineligible for the presidency, has demonstrated that successful billionaires, just like Trump himself, can be possessed by the desire to make the world a better place. Also, those of humbler circumstance such as J.D. Vance have proven their value as torchbearers for MAGA.

What puts particular credence to this vision of the future is the palpable lack of talent in Democrat possession, especially when compared to the obvious plethora of such people residing in Mr. Trump’s stable. This is further compounded by the obviously ridiculous agenda that the Dems have found themselves compelled to endorse: boys participating in girls’ sports; standing up for the illegal violators of our national sovereignty; and, traditionally, having the government serve as the primary redistributor of wealth, rather than being a willing enabler for the creation of new wealth to be distributed as personal freedom allows, rather than being redistributed according to some form of political dogma.

