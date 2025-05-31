The women who lose in sports to ‘trans’ women do not deserve sympathy

Another man won a sports competition against women, and, as always, women and conservatives are complaining. I’m not. As long as women participate in these events against men, they’re just enablers who whine when they lose. Until they boycott events in which men compete, this won’t stop...and that’s on them.

The most recent story concerns a young man who goes by the name AB Hernandez and who wiped out the competition at California’s Interscholastic Federation state finals:

🚨🚨Insanity. Yesterday at the CIF State Track & Field state meet in Clovis CA, a boy, Ab Hernandez from Jurupa Valley High School, effortlessly qualified first in all three girls' jumping events.



Hernandez qualified first in the girls' long jump with a 19' 11.75" jump.



Nearly TWO FEET behind the LAST PLACE male.



The insanity must end.

Of course, Hernandez isn’t the only XY to win in an XX athletic competition. There are increasing numbers of such cases. Take what happened in Oklahoma last week:

A trans-identified male has gone viral after winning a women’s longsword medal on Sunday in a tournament that had multiple male participants competing against females in the women’s category. [snip] During an event titled the “Women’s+ Steel Longsword,” Beatrice, formerly Brice, Lostracco walked away with the gold, and boasted of his win on X in a celebratory post. His post immediately gained viral attention, with many expressing outrage at Lostracco for taking a medal intended for women. [snip] However, Lostracco was not the only trans-identified male in the event, revealing that he competed against both “cis women and trans women” in the longsword competition. In the published results on the Hema Scorecard website, six other “women” are listed, some of whom are biological males. Fox Graves, formerly known as Michael, placed third in the event. Graves appears to have started identifying as a woman very recently, while the fifth-placed competitor, Mikela Bonner, is another openly trans-identified male.

I could keep doing this, endlessly reporting on stories of men winning when competing against women, whether in track, swimming, martial arts, bicycle racing, or whatever.

Another thing that’s been in the news lately is women engaging in little performative protests. Remember the women clustered on the winner’s stand when Will Thomas won in women’s collegiate swimming?

This sums up perfectly what the female competitors think of Lia Thomas's victory.... #SaveWomensSports #PennCheats



THIS is the way.



Congrats to Reese Hogan, the REAL champ!!!

So cute. Color me unimpressed.

Every girl and woman who participates in an event in which a boy or man is competing is complicit in the madness. That is, the madness doesn’t start when the boys and men take over the winner’s podium. It starts when they stand at the starting line in a race, make the opening bow in a martial arts competition, or climb onto the diving board at a pool. That’s the moment when girls and women should walk away. If they wait until they’ve lost, they just look like people who buy into the whole sick trans fantasy but are sore losers.

And yes, I understand that it’s easy for me to sit at my computer and opine about this. I haven’t trained endlessly for an event, nor am I looking at the loss of future or current scholarships or positions on coveted sports teams. However, the fact that it’s easy for me to say this doesn’t mean that I’m wrong. This won’t stop until women make it stop.

And sure, Trump is trying to use the power of the federal government to bring about change, but it’s not going to happen anytime soon. Despite the voters’ disdain for the XYs in XX sports, leftists are completely invested in the trans narrative. After all, it serves the useful purpose of attacking Biblical Western culture at its very root (Genesis 1:27: “So God created man in His own image; in the image of God He created him; male and female He created them.”).

To mutilate Winston Churchill, the Democrats are clear: The hell with the voters. They shall defend their perversity, whatever the cost may be. They shall fight on the sports fields, they shall fight in the locker rooms, they shall fight in the bathrooms, they shall fight in the courts. They shall never surrender.

And no, that fight isn’t so crazy, because the “fight in the courts” is their ace in the hole. Remember, it was the Supreme Court that put its imprimatur on so-called gay marriage and that retrofitted the 1964 Civil Rights Act to extend to “gender identity,” a lunacy never contemplated or imagined in that era.

Even with Trump’s efforts, the government won’t help, at least not anytime soon. The only thing that will stop this madness is for girls and women to stop enabling it. If they boycott every single event in which a boy or a man appears, the

sleazy, opportunistic, and perverse XY encroachment on XX sports will stop, and it’ll do so very quickly, too. And while the short-term costs will be painful, the long-term benefits will be inestimable and wonderful.

