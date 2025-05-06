The systematic bias of search engines is still a threat

A.I.-driven search engines will soon control virtually all the information — and therefore, knowledge — that future humans possess.

And they are wildly, and wickedly, skewed towards far-left interpretations of every conceivable subject, topic, and news story under the sun. All of them. All the time.

Google, Bing, etc., have always leaned leftist and progressive.

But their new A.I. iterations have taken this bias to a new level.

Type “Kilmar Abrego Garcia” for example, and posts by Wikipedia, ABC News, AP News, the New York Times, the BBC, NBC News, CBS News, the BBC again, something called Poynter, AP News again, Wikipedia again, PolitiFact, the Hill, azcentral.com, NBC News again, and Newsweek show up on the first one and a half pages, followed by CNN and Axios.

The same goes for typing in “DOGE.” NPR, NBC Chicago, Wikipedia, Business Insider (a leftist publication), Google, and CBS News dominate results on the first page.

Typing in “Trump’s tariffs” in Bing leads to “News About Trump’s Tariffs” and leads to articles by the BBC, AP News, PBS, CNN, USA Today, ABC News, and Time, all left-leaning publications.

Google “Elon Musk” and you will be brought to links to articles by such journalistic stalwarts as Rolling Stone, Yahoo, Mint, NBC News, Wikipedia, Forbes, The Wall Street Journal, AP News, Amazon.com, and The Guardian -- all center-left or left-leaning sites.

Searching for, well, anything, also frequently leads one to pieces by truly insane hard-left sites such as the Huffington Post, the Daily Beast, Slate, and Salon.

All usually before you get to a link to an article on Fox News or the New York Post, sites with far more traffic than many of the leftist ones suggested.

This systemic, pervasive, and total bias against differing viewpoints is the hallmark of totalitarianism. That the global mainstream media and search engines have gone to such lengths to make certain that no one in any corner of the globe will ever again have easy access to unbiased information is sickening, terrifying, and beyond maddening.

We know Democrats -- and their pathetic sycophants in the mainstream media — love all things criminal. This might be their biggest crime yet. And it seems to be flying entirely under the radar.

Fake news must be countered by real people. Rise up, folks. As George Orwell stated, “The further a society drifts from the truth, the more it will hate those that speak it.”

We must seek the truth, no matter how difficult it is to do so. And we must speak it, too.

Else the future for folks like us will be endlessly dark and quiet. And devoid of freedom and liberty.

Image: PxHere // CC0 public domain