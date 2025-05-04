The NYT bemoans that Trump has cut over $800 million in spending on LGBTQ+ health issues

It’s a dark time in New York’s Fire Island, San Francisco’s Castro Street, LA’s West Hollywood, or any of America’s other gay meccas. That’s because, as the New York Times despairingly reports, the “Trump Administration Slashes Research Into L.G.B.T.Q. Health.” But of course, this isn’t the tragedy the Times implies. That’s because, as even the Times reveals, the LGBTQ+ research that is getting cut is almost entirely about making it possible to engage in dangerous behaviors with fewer consequences.

According to the Times:

The Trump administration has scrapped more than $800 million worth of research into the health of L.G.B.T.Q. people, abandoning studies of cancers and viruses that tend to affect members of sexual minority groups and setting back efforts to defeat a resurgence of sexually transmitted infections, according to an analysis of federal data by The New York Times. In keeping with its deep opposition to both diversity programs and gender-affirming care for adolescents, the administration has worked aggressively to root out research touching on equity measures and transgender health.

Hmmm. Why would the Trump administration do that? Could it be because those cancers and viruses result from sexual transmission? Or because we’re trying to medicalize the mental confusion of so-called “transgenderism.” In other words, the problems stem from reckless sexual behavior or culturally-promoted mental illness, not something inherent in identifying oneself as a member of the LGBTQ+ cohort.

Image by Grok.

One has to plow through the article before the truth starts trickling out:

At Florida State University, $41 million worth of research was canceled, including a major effort to prevent H.I.V. in adolescents and young adults, who experience a fifth of new infections in the United States each year.

Maybe leftists could stop encouraging homosexual activity starting in kindergarten? And perhaps they could stop churning out entertainment content that encourages teenage sexual behavior. There! Saved you $41 million.

After some more huffing and puffing paragraphs about the evil administration, we get a few more specifics:

The L.G.B.T.Q. cuts ended studies on antibiotic resistance, undiagnosed autism in sexual minority groups, and certain throat and other cancers that disproportionately affect those groups.

Antibiotic resistance and “certain throat and other” cancers (with other as code, probably, for anal) are also tied to sexually transmitted diseases. Embrace monogamy or celibacy, and the risks end almost completely.

But that’s not how homosexual culture works. While there are absolutely many homosexuals who are monogamous and engage in safe sex, there are many others (perhaps many more) who are promiscuous in ways heterosexual men cannot even, and would not want to, imagine.

As for the autism aspect, that’s been coming from mentally stable researchers, who contend that “transgender” advocates (e.g., the people at WPATH are Disney), are manipulating vulnerable kids on the autism spectrum by telling them that their social anxieties will be resolved if they recognize that they were improperly “assigned a gender at birth.” Believe me when I say that the Times and its experts aren’t studying the LGBTQ+/autism nexus from that perspective.

Slog through more of the essay, and you learn that the funding is also “stopping things that are preventing suicide and preventing sexual violence.” There’s absolutely no doubt that people in the LGBTQ+ category experience more of both.

But perhaps that’s because leftist society has been encouraging unhealthy lifestyles (especially so-called transgenderism). Maybe if people are told that they are more than the sum total of their genitalia, however they identify those parts, they’ll be happier. And maybe if their sex lives don’t require orgy and drugs, they’ll be happier, too. This is a spiritual problem, not a faux scientific one.

And then, finally, we get to the main point of the essay, the one buried beneath mountains of mildly hysterical words:

H.I.V. research has been hit particularly hard. The N.I.H. ended several major grants to the Adolescent Medicine Trials Network for H.I.V./AIDS Intervention, a program that had helped lay the groundwork for the use in adolescents of a medication regimen that can prevent infections. That regimen, known as pre-exposure prophylaxis, or PrEP, is credited with helping beat back the disease in young people. Cuts to the program have endangered an ongoing trial of a product that would prevent both H.I.V. and pregnancy and a second trial looking at combining sexual health counseling with behavioral therapy to reduce the spread of H.I.V. in young sexual minority men who use stimulants. Together with the termination of dozens of other H.I.V. studies, the cuts have undermined Mr. Trump’s stated goal from his first term to end the country’s H.I.V. epidemic within a decade, scientists said. The N.I.H. terminated work on other sexually transmitted illnesses, as well. Dr. Matthew Spinelli, an infectious disease researcher at the University of California, San Francisco, was in the middle of a clinical trial of doxycycline, a common antibiotic that, taken after sex, can prevent some infections with syphilis, gonorrhea and chlamydia.

All this federally funded research is aimed at allowing unbridled promiscuity to continue without any effort to change the culture so as to end self-destructive behavior. If you don’t believe me, watch this this Apretude commercial that plays relentlessly on streaming TV, with its subtle promise of consequence-free gay sex:

There are legitimate reasons to study health issues in different subsets of American society. For example, men and women are different right down to their DNA. They have different body parts that have different purposes, and they respond differently to treatments.

Likewise, there are clear differences between blacks and whites. Some of these are lifestyle-related (blacks tend to eat a less healthy diet, so they have more obesity), but others are genetic. Thus, blacks metabolize the Vitamin D in sunlight differently from whites, so they have denser bones, but they also lack the Vitamin D that protects their immune system and wards off heart disease.

In the same way, Tay Sachs is a deadly childhood syndrome that is unique to Ashkenazi Jews. It’s not about behavior. It’s about a genetic quirk.

But to demand that taxpayers hand over almost a billion to allow the LGBTQ+ crowd to continue deeply unhealthy practices just to lessen the risks...nope. Absolutely not. You keep cutting, President Trump. It’s the right thing to do.