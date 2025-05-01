The media goes full Brenda Lee on the Biden story

The Biden cover-up went something like this. First, he needs to campaign from the basement because of COVID. Second, he's is not on TV so often because he wants to avoid “saturation.” Third, you are lying and a right-wing conspiracist if you promote the idea that Biden's elevator does not go to the top floor. Fourth, the media missed the story. Fifth, let's go full Brenda Lee and “I’m sorry.”

Well, as even Brenda Lee would agree, this one is a bit more complicated. My favorite take on this came from Glenn H. Reynolds:

This year, the stars stayed away. Nobody knows better than Hollywood when you’re a loser, and nobody shuns losers harder than Hollywood. So instead we got two things from this year’s event: Lame self-justification and, mirabile dictu, a small measure of actual accountability for massive media failure. It came in regard to the legacy media’s utterly deliberate effort to prop up Joe Biden’s leaderless presidential administration, and then to transfer its propping-up services to Kamala Harris’ hapless presidential campaign. WHCA President Eugene Daniels tried to put a good face on things. “We’ve been tested, attacked, but every single day our members get up, they run to the White House, plane, train, automobile with one mission: holding the powerful accountable,” he said. Well, that certainly wasn’t their role under Biden.

No, it was not -- for most of them. For many in the media, keeping President Trump away from the White House was worth any price, including their own credibility. I hope that they are talking about the latest Gallup poll at 32% confidence in what they do. Wonder what the other 68% are thinking? It can't be good.

Years ago, I lived in Cuba and remember my parents throwing the daily newspaper away, saying that it was all state propaganda. The state expropriated the private newspapers and replaced them with something called Granma or the official voice. Radio and TV was no better. So my parents would say “pura basura” or pure garbage -- their version of fake news.

I'm not saying that we are like Cuba, because of the alternative media and some cable networks that really cover the news. Nevertheless, the idea of people not trusting the press brings back a very bad memory.

Our media needs to earn our trust again or that 32% will drop more. Saying "I'm sorry, please accept our apology" got Brenda Lee a # 1 hit but is not enough for our media.

P.S. Check out my blog for posts, podcasts and videos.

Imaghe: AT via Magic Studio