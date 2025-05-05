The insanity of the 100-day report card

Are you tired of hearing about Trump’s 100 days? Well I am, because nothing could be more insignificant.

So how did our last two-term presidents stand after 100 days? GW Bush was coming off a tough election and was on top of the political world in the midterm. He became the first president since FDR in 1934 to gain seats.

Obama, on the other hand, walked on water and was about to win the Nobel Peace Prize. I was there and things didn’t look good for our side. Eighteen months later he got blown out in the 2010 midterms.

What happened? Obama had to explain ObamaCare and Bush was riding the 9/11 wave of patriotism.

What expert saw that coming? Again I was there and I didn’t hear it. All I remember is that Hispanics were going to make Democrats a permanent majority.

How did that prediction turn out? I think that Yogi Berra said something about making predictions about the future.

As for Trump, it’s hard to make serious predictions.

Yes, he could fail and inflation driven by tariffs could make next November a tough night.

On the other hand, trade deals could be signed, a nice budget could pass, and the stock market could go up. It’s happened before.

Judging a president after 100 days is about as absurd as determining a baseball season after 30 games. Everybody needs to settle down and wait for more time.

Image: White House