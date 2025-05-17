The fact that Axios released the audio from the Biden-Hur interview suggests something disturbing

The big news from yesterday and today is that the tapes of Special Counsel Robert Hur’s interview with Joe Biden about unsecured classified documents in Biden’s garage became public. They showed a man who was obviously in the grips of senile dementia and who therefore had no business running anything, let alone the world’s most powerful country, one armed with nuclear weapons.

Since I already knew in 2020 that Biden was suffering from dementia, a progressive condition—and then I’d watched it progress for the next four years—the Hur tapes affirmed what I already knew. They weren’t news, indeed, to any conservatives. What has been newsworthy is watching the media try to explain away their failure to report on Biden’s mental state, going so far as to actively deny what anyone with a functioning brain could see.

Image created using AI.

Outside of the leftist bubble, the cover-up, not Biden’s dementia, has been the real news. And that gets me to something very peculiar about the release of the Hur interview tapes

To appreciate my point, you need to go back...back...back in time.

The genesis of all this was the revelation in January 2023 that Biden had been storing in his open garage—without any attempt at protection—classified material that he either removed from the White House while he was Vice President or that he retained from his days as a Senator.

Either way, he had violated national security laws and ought to have been hauled off then and there. Only the president is above those laws. No one else is.

Well, that’s the theory. In fact, Democrats and their allies always get a pass or, as happened with Bradley Manning, the whackadoodle who stole government secrets because he thinks he’s a woman, a pardon.

Instead of handcuffs, Biden was subject to gentle questioning by Special Counsel Hur. In February 2024, Hur released his report about Biden’s crimes. Ultimately, Hur pretty much pulled a James “8647” Comey. As you may recall, in July 2016, Comey gave a long press conference during which he detailed chapter and verse of Hillary Clinton intentionally bypassing national security protocols to run all of her emails while Secretary of State through an unsecured server in her bathroom. Then, he essentially added that she didn’t mean to do anything wrong, so no sane prosecutor would indict her...and Hillary walked.

Hur’s version was a little different. After providing chapter and verse of Senator and Vice President Biden whisking secured documents out of the White House and the Senate, and then storing them in his unsecured garage, Hur had this to say about President Biden:

We have also considered that, at trial, Mr. Eiden would likely present himself to a jury, as he did during our interview of him, as a sympathetic, well-meaning, elderly man with a poor memory. Based on our direct interactions with and observations of him, he is someone for whom many jurors will want to identify reasonable doubt. It would be difficult to convince a jury that they should convict him—by then former president well into his eighties—of a serious felony that requires a mental state of willfulness.

Hillary didn’t mean to violate the law, and Biden couldn’t remember violating the law, so both got a pass.

Later, even the media, including—and this is important—Axios had to admit that the transcripts revealed Biden’s confusion. But that didn’t stop them from denying the claim that Biden had dementia and shouldn’t have been anywhere near the Oval Office.

Unsurprisingly, the Biden White House refused to release the Hur audio transcript. The last official word from the Trump White House, a mere nine days ago, was that it was considering releasing the audio.

And then, miraculously, Axios released some audio yesterday and the rest of the audio today:

Axios screen grab. Fair use.

As best as I can tell, Axios does not explain how it got the audio, but it’s unlikely that it got it from the White House, which could simply have released the audio on its own initiative.

That Axios released the audio makes sense because one of its writers, Alex Thompson, sat down with Jake Tapper to write Original Sin: President Biden's Decline, Its Cover-Up, and His Disastrous Choice to Run Again, a book detailing exactly how demented Biden was, while simultaneously trying to explain how the nation’s crack, objective, totally professional press corps completely missed what was going on, even though it was obvious to anyone with a pulse. The Hur audio is obviously part of the book’s marketing campaign.

But here’s my question for you: Does the fact that Axios conveniently had the audio on hand for the book’s release suggest that it had it all along? And if that’s the case (and I’m not saying it is; I’m just speculating), would that mean that the media were even deeper in the cover-up than all of us even guessed?

As I said, I’m asking questions based on funky facts, not drawing conclusions or naming names. It’s just that I can’t help but feel that the media haven’t merely been dishonest with the American people. Instead, they’ve been really, really dishonest.