The Club Of Rome wants to tell us how to live?

Leftwing global government groups are out of control.

According to lifesitenews.com:

The Club of Rome and the Hot or Cool Institute” intend to “launch the ‘Materials and Consumption Taskforce’ that will give policy recommendations that if implemented, would restrict your ability to decide how you travel, what you eat, and how you live your life – all in the name of sustainability and the global economic system.

My first thought: what the hell is The Club of Rome?

It is this, according to our friends (ha!) at Wikipedia:

The Club of Rome is a nonprofit, informal organization of intellectuals and business leaders whose goal is a critical discussion of pressing global issues. The Club of Rome was founded in 1968 at Accademia dei Lincei in Rome, Italy. It consists[clarification needed] of one hundred full members selected from current and former heads of state and government, UN administrators, high-level politicians and government officials, diplomats, scientists, economists, and business leaders from around the globe.[1]

Sounds like an invitation to tyranny.

The LifeSiteNews piece went on to note that the taskforce for this was launched on May 23, and will begin producing:

... guidelines that will serve as a critical resource for policymakers, businesses, and civil society, providing an in-depth analysis of materials and consumption and offering practical solutions for a more resource-secure future.

Also:

The taskforce recognizes that materials and consumption lie at the heart of many interconnected crises. From the escalating demand for critical minerals to the impact of supply chains on climate change and social inequalities, addressing these issues is essential to building a sustainable and resilient future.

Ergo, materials are bad and consumption is bad.

Got it?

One naturally wonders if The Club of Rome, the Hot or Cool Institute, and the soon-to-be-created ‘Materials and Consumption Taskforce’ will be using any materials or consuming anything. If so, how will they explain it?

The Club of Rome? Who the hell are they to tell the rest of us what to do? What gives them the right? Did I miss the vote? What's next? Is The Hair Club for Men going to tell me what I'm allowed to have for supper? Is Oprah’s Book Club going to start issuing guidelines for allowable building codes?

What is it with unelected entities telling the rest of us, including President Trump, how we have to live, think, and behave!

Every district judge, international organization, and Democrat political hack is trying to block Trump’s actions, block the sun to stave off global warming, or attempting to assassinate him and jail their political opponents.

When in The Club of Rome, I guess you must do as The Club of Romans do.

But don’t try to dictate to the rest of us.

Image: Logo, via Wikipedia // public domain