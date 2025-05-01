The black woman who regrets her move to Africa is as much to be pitied as ridiculed

It’s easy to laugh at the black American woman who allegedly moved to Ghana to escape racism, only to be confronted with giant spiders, grinding poverty, and the expectation that you pay your energy bills. However, the reality is that, if the video is legit, she made this disastrous move because leftist race hustlers sold her on the lie that America is a racist hellhole and Africa a black utopia. The hustlers haven’t moved, though, preferring vast wealth in America, while she really is living in hell.

For decades, leftists, especially black leftists, have been telling the masses that America is a country grounded in racism, so much so that no reform will change it. It is “systemically racist,” with every white person guilty of overt racism or the even more insidious microaggressions that destroy black people’s ability to thrive.

Just recently, Michelle Obama, wife of a two-term United States president, one of the wealthiest black women in the world, and someone who just won’t shut up, whined about the horror of her unheard life:

Michelle Obama says black women don’t complain enough because they haven’t been given permission to do that.



This wasn’t surprising, given that Michelle also thought she was subject to a racist experience when short people like me asked her, a tall person, to grab something from the top shelf at the grocery store. For America’s elite and powerful black leftists, everything is racism, just as, to a hammer, everything is a nail. Yet, despite all the complaints about the hell they experience every day, none of these powerful blacks leave.

Race hustlers like Barack and Michelle Obama, Oprah, Al Sharpton, Eli Mystel, Ta-Nehisi Coates, Ibram X. Kendi, and Nikole Hannah-Jones, have made bank, extending to the tens of millions or even the billions, by telling American blacks that the disappointments in their lives—poverty, crime, drug addiction—have nothing to do with personal behavior, and everything to do with the horrors of black life in America. By making this argument—that is, by denying blacks agency—they also deny blacks the ability to change.

And that’s how you get this really tragic (although also laughable) video of a woman who claims that she moved to Africa to escape America’s racism:

Obese woman says she moved to Ghana to escape fictional White racism. Now she is coming back because of the:



"big ass lizards"

"bullshit sand"

"bullshit not having no snacks"

A woman who says she moved from America to Ghana is now begging to come back to the US of A, after it turns out setting up shop in a third-world African nation rife with corruption and poverty wasn’t all it was cracked up to be. “I would rather go back to America and deal with racism in America before I sit here in Africa and deal with the bulls*** bribery, the bulls** fraud, the bulls** scams, the bulls** too expensive, the bulls** not having no snacks, the bulls** not having no food, the bulls** electricity, the bulls** hot water, the bulls**…what’s that shit called? Coming down? The bulls** animals outside the house, it's big ass spiders, it's big-ass lizards, all colors you ain’t never seen before, all in the f***ing room with you, sleeping in the room with you,” the woman popped off in a video posted to social media. She also cited the "bulls*** sand" "bulls*** not having no snacks," as well as the fact that if she forgets to pay the electric bill in the U.S., she can still get her lights turned back on instantly, but that it takes hours if not days in Ghana. “I’m really trying to wrap my head around it. How are Americans coming to Africa and being happy? Please comment down below. Because for me, I’m ready to go,” she went on. “I wanna take my businesses back to America. I wanna open up shop back in America,” she said, saying she dreams of opening up her own dentistry back here.

We don’t actually know the video’s provenance, so it could be a con, but it certainly touches upon the reality of life in Africa versus the dystopian fantasy of life in America that leftist race hustlers foist on naive blacks.

If this woman, assuming she’s legit, had been exposed to information outside of the intellectual ghetto leftists have created, she would never have left America. For example, there’s Keith Richburg’s brilliant Out Of America: A Black Man Confronts Africa, in which he describes the thrill of having been appointed as the Washington Post’s African bureau chief only to discover that Africa is a desperately impoverished, corrupt, and dangerous continent:

I am terrified of Africa. I don’t want to be from this place. In my darkest heart here on this pitch black African night, I am quietly celebrating the passage of my ancestor who made it out. [snip] Had my ancestor not made it out of here, I might have ended up there in that crowd, smiling gleefully, while a man with a cleaver cuts off the hands of a thief. Or maybe I would have been one of those bodies, arms and legs bound together, washing over the waterfall in Tanzania. Or maybe my son would have been set ablaze by soldiers. Or I would be limping now from the torture I received in some rancid police cell. And then maybe I would be thinking: How lucky those black Americans are! It’s been said time and again that nothing makes you appreciate your own country like traveling away from it, and America has been like that for me. I see the flaws, I curse the intolerance, I recoil from the racial and ethnic tensions. And I become infuriated at the often mindless political debate that to me never seems to cut deeper than the crispest sound bite. But even with all that—maybe because of it—I recognize that it’s the only place I truly belong. It’s home. (Richburg, Keith B.. Out Of America pp. 233, 235.)

Or perhaps she might have read Kim du Toit’s powerful essay entitled “Let Africa Sink.” He explains that, in a way, Africa is just a catapult for every person toward early and awful death:

In Africa, life is cheap. There are so many ways to die in Africa that death is far more commonplace than in the West. You can die from so many things: snakebite, insect bite, wild animal attack, disease, starvation, food poisoning… the list goes on and on. At one time, crocodiles accounted for more deaths in sub-Saharan Africa than gunfire, for example. Now add the usual human tragedy (murder, assault, warfare and the rest), and you can begin to understand why the life expectancy for an African is low — in fact, horrifyingly low, if you remove White Africans from the statistics (they tend to be more urbanized, and more Western in behavior and outlook). Finally, if you add the horrifying spread of AIDS into the equation, anyone born in sub-Saharan Africa this century will be lucky to reach age forty. [snip] The prognosis is bleak, because none of this mayhem shows any sign of ending. The conclusions are equally bleak, because, quite frankly, there is no answer to Africa’s problems, no solution that hasn’t been tried before, and failed. Just go to the CIA World Fact Book, pick any of the African countries (Kenya, Tanzania, Zambia, Malawi etc.), and compare the statistics to any Western country (eg. Portugal, Italy, Spain, Ireland). The disparities are appalling — and it’s going to get worse, not better. It has certainly got worse since 1960, when most African countries achieved independence. We, and by this I mean the West, have tried many ways to help Africa. All such attempts have failed. Charity is no answer. Money simply gets appropriated by the first, or second, or third person to touch it (17 countries saw a decline in real per capita GNP between 1970 and 1999, despite receiving well over $100 billion in World Bank assistance). Food isn’t distributed. This happens either because there is no transportation infrastructure (bad), or the local leader deliberately withholds the supplies to starve people into submission (worse). Materiel is broken, stolen or sold off for a fraction of its worth. The result of decades of “foreign aid” has resulted in a continental infrastructure which, if one excludes South Africa, couldn’t support Pittsburgh.

It’s true that, as Thomas Sowell explains in one of his books (this one or this one), Africa has some serious geographic hurdles, not the least of which is that it has almost no good ports. Rivers either don’t run to the ocean reliably, or the coast abruptly falls off into steep cliffs.

Also, as Jared Diamond wrote in Guns, Germs, and Steel, Africa had a natural dearth of domesticable animals. (None of those animals you see in nature documentaries, even if they look like horses or cows, can be domesticated.) There’s a reason mankind left Africa tens of thousands of years ago.

And of course, had this woman read the headlines, she would have one African nation after another destroyed by communism, racial, and sectarian (i.e., Muslim) violence. But she knew none of this. She only knew what the race hustlers told her, and now she’s trapped in the kind of pre-modern poverty that no longer exists in America.

So, while the video is open to ridicule, I believe that this woman is more to be pitied than censured.

