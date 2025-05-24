Thank you Dean, but….

The Biden health cover up is falling apart one interview at a time. The latest is Democrat congressman Dean Phillips who claims to have signaled the alarm sometime ago. This is his take on the story:

In 2021, I had a front-row seat on two occasions when he addressed the House Democratic Caucus. I also spent time in close proximity to the president during two flights on Air Force One, in 2021 and 2022, where I was alarmed to see the president’s obvious decline in communication skills, gait, and leadership capacity. After the White House holiday party in December 2022, at which the president’s decline was too graphic to ignore, I was left with no doubt in my mind—Biden was unfit to serve a second term. My opinion wasn’t an outlier. My congressional colleagues, like me, had eyes; behind closed doors we acknowledged the reality, lamented our party leadership’s inaction, and recognized the impending disaster awaiting us in November 2024. After many of the same hushed conversations, I tried to impress a sense of urgency. I made calls to potential presidential candidates, like Illinois governor JB Pritzker and Michigan governor Gretchen Whitmer, to urge them to run. But they didn’t even want their names mentioned—let alone return my calls. Frustrated, I went public, calling for an open primary. I implored prominent Democrats like California governor Gavin Newsom, Minnesota Senator Amy Klobuchar, and Vice President Kamala Harris to throw their hats in the ring. But cometh the moment—cameth nobody.

Wow, so no one wanted their names mentioned. Wonder what they were afraid of? Were they scared that any of this Biden talk would help Trump or make Sean Hannity look good? It’s probably a bit of both. My guess is that this is why they manipulated the 2020 primary to help Biden and destroy Sanders.

We are grateful that Mr. Phillips is talking. At the same time, I continue to ask what’s the point of the 25th Amendment if no one has the courage to call on the leaders to use it? We need to revisit that issue because it should have been used and it was not.

Thank you Dean, but you’re late.

P.S. Check out my blog for posts, podcasts, and videos.

Image: YouTube video screen grab.