Tesla firebombing suspect collects a ‘get-out-of-jail-free card’ so he can keep getting his ‘trans’ meds

As long as you’re queer and have depression—or you’re one of Epstein’s clients, or a Member of Congress, or an illegal alien, or a progressive “activist”—you’re essentially entitled to commit whatever crimes, and terrorize whoever you want, without the threat of punitive consequences. At least, that’s how the legal system, specifically the judiciary and the prosecutors, have been approaching lawlessness as of late.

Here’s the latest, an example of beyond Twilight Zone politics: Elizabeth Weibel at Breitbart News reported yesterday that nineteen-year-old Owen McIntire, a suspected arsonist who allegedly used Molotov cocktails to firebomb a Kansas City, Missouri Tesla dealership, lighting two Cybertrucks and a couple of charging stations on fire, received a get-out-of-jail-free card because he’s a tranny…and he’s got depression…and he can’t focus.

Yes, seriously:

McIntire’s lawyers also argued that he be released, noting his ‘medical and mental health needs.’ McIntire has reportedly ‘been diagnosed with autism spectrum disorder,’ Attention Deficit Hyperactivity Disorder (ADHD), depression, and gender dysphoria, according to court records.

(I’m no doctor, but with a roughly 50% suicide rate in the “trans” world, both before and after “transitioning,” perhaps we ought to consider that the queerness and depression just *might* be linked?)

And, Judge Jessice Hedges concurred—McIntire is a good kid who loves his community:

U.S. Magistrate Judge Jessica Hedges agreed that Owen McIntire, 19, a student at the University of Massachusetts Boston, should be released after McIntire’s lawyers ‘argued’ he be released, noting that ‘he has no criminal record’ and that he has ‘strong ties to his community in Missouri,’ according to KMBC News.

(Remind me to start a campaign to rid the judiciary of women next.)

My money is on McIntire being one of the paid vandalizers/goons on Soros’s or USAID’s books.

“We’re so committed to preventing ANYONE from rooting out and eliminating bureaucratic waste, that we will burn anything and everything to the ground… just as long as we’re getting our agreed upon daily rate.”

Image from Grok.