Taking down civilization

Gavin Newsom’s California demonstrates how communism undermines a free civilization. It puts into powerful government jobs people who know nothing of what they should know for that job. Things then fall apart by neglect over time. The know-nothings at the top of government organizations count on those below to know their jobs. Over time, DEI does its intended destructive work. Ignorance seeps down until no one at any level really knows what he’s doing. Things coast.

This works only for a while.

Leftists don’t believe in the march of progress or the advance of civilization. To leftists, things just happen. Obama can honestly say, “You didn’t build that.” He doesn’t believe you did. What you spent years putting together, sweating over, worrying about, checking, testing, and slowly bringing to a solid, reliable, workable product – all that just happened.

Image created using Fotor.

The destruction of America started out as petty theft, eroding morality, etc. That shaded into communism camouflaged as beautiful people, sex, drugs, rock-n-roll, climate change, yada yada. But 60 years on, California is a cinder and San Francisco a cesspool. Leftists can no longer pretend it isn’t what it is and that they mean well, while asking in outrage how you can suspect their pure motives.

History shows that Marxism/communism always ends in suffocating dictatorship. America’s headed that way. Corruption becomes so pervasive that nothing escapes its corrosive touch. Any citizen gathering becomes J6 all over again. Some version of the big guy becomes Big Bro, and we slip right into Orwell. And the lies just keep on coming. And coming. And coming.

The Nazis succeeded where the Bolsheviks failed (before Hitler’s race madness and lust for power ran amok) by letting technocrats run their respective sectors rather than allowing complete nincompoops ruining everything. That kept the highly technical things working while the rest ground to a halt/burned to the ground. The same pattern is seen in Silicon Valley versus the rest of California. Part flourishes while part burns and starves.

Yours is the part that burns and starves. Evil entities are involved. They don’t mean well, and their motives are not pure. They mean to destroy America and to kill you.

Criminality just wanted your money; communism wants your soul.

Addition from Andrea: This video seems apropos.