Speech and self-defense are dead letters in England

Just yesterday, I wrote about Britain’s decline as its embrace of unlimited immigration from Third World (mostly Muslim) countries and its commitment to the insane Net Zero carbon dioxide metric are leading it toward a Muslim-controlled polity and a pre-modern energy infrastructure. Today, I awoke to two more reports about Britain’s decline, this time related to speech and self-defense. These reports matter because the leftist British approach to governance is what the Democrat party desperately wants to see in America.

The first story comes from The Telegraph, Britain’s (slightly) right-of-center outlet, and its title says it all: “Retired police officer arrested over ‘thought crime’ tweet.” Julian Foulkes’s thought crime was that he tweeted about his concern regarding rising antisemitism in Britain, as seen with leftist and Muslim support for Hamas and demonization of Israel.

Nor was Foulkes merely arrested. The police searched his home from top to bottom, viewing with concern his pro-liberty literature and pawing through the cuttings he’d collected following his daughter’s death at the hands of a drunk driver:

A retired special constable was arrested and detained over a social media post warning about the threat of anti-Semitism in Britain, The Telegraph can reveal. Julian Foulkes, from Gillingham in Kent, was handcuffed at his home by six officers from Kent Police – the force he had served for a decade – after challenging a supporter of pro-Palestinian marches on X. Police body-worn camera footage captured officers scrutinising the 71-year-old’s collection of books by authors such as Douglas Murray, a Telegraph contributor, and issues of The Spectator, pointing to what they described as “very Brexity things”. They were also shown raising concerns about a shopping list containing bleach, tin foil and gloves drawn up by Mr Foulkes’s wife, a hairdresser.

This is what’s happening in the country that gave our Founders the entire concept of free speech and freedom of conscience. It’s dead in Britain, because free speech sees ordinary British people challenging the Islamic ethos that is slowly overtaking their country. Islam, of course, rightly means “submission.” There is no room for free thought, speech, or action in a Muslim country.

The British Home Office pointed out that what happened took place in November 2023, under a different government (Rushi Sunak’s sort-of conservative one), so it shouldn’t be held against the current government...which sounds good, until you realize that the current government is even more radicalized and pro-Islam than the past one was.

I’m normally very respectful of giving links only to an official site, even if it’s behind a paywall, because these sites need money to pay the bills. However, this article is so shocking and horrible, and the footage so disturbing, that I’ll share with you a link to read the article and view the video in case it is behind a paywall.

Also in Britain, the land that gave us the idea of self-defense, it seems that a woman just had reaffirmed her 30-year sentence for stabbing to death a man who was sexually assaulting her:

The details of what happened to her show that, while Ogonowska made poor decisions to begin with, at the moment she stabbed Filip Jaskiewicz, she had already made futile attempts to escape his grabbing and otherwise controlling her.

It’s important to note here that the flip side of this case is that Jaskiewicz was getting grabby, but not rapey, when she stabbed him and that the jurors didn’t believe Ogonowska’s unsupported testimony that she’d been traumatized by a previous rape.

It seems that Ogonowska’s real sin was in having a knife in the first place. After all, the UK is a place where even the knives one uses to slide peas around are illegal if carried in public.

It’s a lot easier to control behavior than it is to address Britain’s moral failings, many of which stem from the massive influx of people from violent, but politically correct Third World countries, along with the pass that its leftist government gives to violent immigrants. Thus, the judge explicitly stated that what happened wasn’t self-defense because Ogonowska had a knife on her.

The British are outraged by the sentence, especially because just last month, Banaras Hussain, a man who raped and tortured over a dozen children for years walked free after serving less than half his prison sentence:

At the end of the day, the outrage over Ogonowska’s sentence has less to do with the possibly debatable facts of her case and a lot more to do with the British people’s sense that they are losing their country. The law has disarmed them in defiance of a thousand years of British history and the Bill of Rights of 1689, while being singularly accommodating to immigrants who quite literally rape and torture their children. Moreover, these anguished Brits had better be darn careful about speaking of these issues, or they could find six police at their door, arresting them, and pawing through all of their possessions.

And just remember, this is the dream that Democrats have for you.