So Macron's wife couldn't even wait until behind closed doors to start slapping her husband

Is the president of France his wife's puppet? Is she like, maybe, a super-charged Jill Biden, commanding her commands from behind the scenes ... or else?

Or is Emmanuel Macron in a spousal abuse situation, the way Kamala Harris appeared to be, given the reports out there about her hubby, Doug Emhoff, and the credible accusations of against him by a past girlfriend who said he hit her so hard she spun around.

Brigitte Macron was caught on camera actually beating her husband:

Brigitte Macron slaps her husband in the face, as he exits aircraft.



The French President’s office branded the incident ‘couples teasing.’



pic.twitter.com/Kv8hBQNfpL — Oli London (@OliLondonTV) May 26, 2025

According to ABC News:

LONDON -- French President Emmanuel Macron played down an apparent spat with his wife Brigette, after a video emerged of what appeared to be the French first lady shoving her husband in the face after they arrived in Hanoi, Vietnam, for an official visit. The video showed Macron appearing inside the door of his aircraft shortly after touching down in the northern Vietnamese city late on Sunday. A hand and arm -- with the person not fully visible but dressed in red -- could then be seen appearing to shove the president's face from his right hand side. Macron appeared startled but quickly turned to wave through the open door. Brigette -- wearing a red jacket -- then appeared from the president's right, with the couple then walking down the plane's staircase together to the tarmac.

What kind of a person does that? This is playful bickering? Really?

Already we know there's something weird about that couple -- their relationship beginning as a teacher-student affair, with Brigitte nearly 25 years older than Macron is, taking her young schoolboy under her wing.

According to Wikipedia:

Macron has described it as "a love often clandestine, often hidden, misunderstood by many before imposing itself."

No, it's pervert stuff, the kind of thing we see that lands public school teachers in jail in this country, and deservedly so.

Now he's 47, she's 72, and she's still beating him after all these years.

Which isn't a good look for a president of France.

It had to have been profoundly embarrassing, as the pair were making their first trip to Vietnam, a politically sensitive country for France given that the Vietnamese whupped their keisters out of there in 1954, while France itself served as a petri dish for the communist virus that would eventually take those countries over, hosting Ho Chi Minh and Pol Pot in the Paris intellectual fever swamps of the early 20th century where the two latched on to the fashionable communism of the Parisian intellectuals.

Lot of good that did the Vietnamese. /s

All the same Vietnam is a smart country, recognizing that they have an even more communist neighbor to their north, who views their country approximately the same way Vladimir Putin's Russia views Ukraine, so it helps to have big, burly, friends out there should worst come to worst. They aren't a hostile country anymore, but they have their heritage.

The Macrons were coming in fact to pay tribute to Ho Chi Minh, which probably won't sit well with French military families whose men fought and died in the Indochina wars. He already would seem to be raring to offer an apology on behalf of France ... and then the publicly visible beating from his woman came into view.

Which was not only seen by the Vietnamese ... but by the Chinese, and the Russians, too.

That would explain why Macron's spokesmen were so eager to deny the whole thing that we saw on camera.

First, they claimed it never happened, it was probably an AI-generated image.

Then they said the Russians did it -- I found this in Le Monde and ran it through Google Translate:

Early in the afternoon, while announcing the signing of contracts in Vietnam, discussing the war in Ukraine, and revisiting the report on Muslim Brotherhood infiltration, Emmanuel Macron himself addressed the now-viral video in front of journalists, saying, "Everyone needs to calm down." "My wife and I were joking, as we often do (...). For three weeks, people have been watching videos and thinking I shared a bag of cocaine, that I had a fight with a Turkish president, and that now I'm having a domestic dispute with my wife, he said. None of that is true. Yet, these three videos are true, so everyone needs to calm down and, above all, pay attention to the real story.

Then, oh, yes, it happened, but it was just playful bickering.

That wasn't terribly evident in the aftermath, when the two strolled down the airplane stairs, grimacing, Brigitte refusing to take his outstretched arm, clutching the handrail tightly instead, while Macron's other fist remained clenched.

It's a bad look for any head of state, especially a leading NATO state at open odds with Russia over Ukraine.

While that war is getting seemingly worse, as Trump has condemned Russia's seemingly pointless assaults on Ukraine's cities while the Russian side says Ukraine tried to bring down President Putin's helicopter to assassinate him, it's also disturbing for the questions it raises.

The Russian propaganda press took plenty of interest in this incident, raising the possibility that the Russian secret services have already got a lot of dirt on him, meaning, he could potentially be their puppet, too. Could this relationship be sadomasochistic or is it just persistent yelling and screaming? Could there be more damaging material that they could release, the better to reduce his political power or prestige at home? It almost sounds like a security risk to NATO, given what the Russians may know and have not released.

Maybe he should come clean about this then, instead of coming up with fake excuses. And it probably wouldn't hurt to get some marriage therapy, though I doubt they're within the range of help at this point. Maybe he just needs to leave his wife home and step aside from any power at all. Powerlessness seems to be what he likes and France doesn't need that.

Image: Screen shot from GB News video via X