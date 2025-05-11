She’s spooky and she’s creepy...my favorite TV Mom

Happy Mother’s Day to all of our readers, followers, and friends of AT. I feel like I know you all, so let me tell you about learning English from our favorite TV moms

Before I start, we arrived in the US in ‘64 and tuned in to all of those TV shows to learn English. We would also translate for our mom, who didn’t want to miss the story or the joke. Punch lines are very hard to translate, but we did our best. Very often, my mom had that “I don’t get it look.” I remember that problem with The Dick Van Dyke Show.

Image by Grok.

I loved those TV moms a lot, women like Beaver’s mom, Mrs. Ingalls on Little House, the scientist mom on “Lost in Space”, and the creepy Morticia. I can still sing the Addams Family theme:

They’re creepy and they’re kooky Mysterious and spooky They’re all together ooky The Addams family Their house is a museum When people come to see ‘em They really are a screaming The Addams family Neat Sweet Petite So, put a witch’s shawl on A broomstick you can crawl on We’re gonna play a call on The Addams family They’re creepy and they’re kooky Mysterious and spooky They’re all together ooky The Addams family Strange Deranged

Still a charmer all of those years later. Morticia for a mom and Wednesday for a sister. Why didn’t I think of that?

Happy Mother’s Day to my mother up in heaven, and enjoy your day.

