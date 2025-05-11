She’s spooky and she’s creepy...my favorite TV Mom
Happy Mother’s Day to all of our readers, followers, and friends of AT. I feel like I know you all, so let me tell you about learning English from our favorite TV moms
Before I start, we arrived in the US in ‘64 and tuned in to all of those TV shows to learn English. We would also translate for our mom, who didn’t want to miss the story or the joke. Punch lines are very hard to translate, but we did our best. Very often, my mom had that “I don’t get it look.” I remember that problem with The Dick Van Dyke Show.
I loved those TV moms a lot, women like Beaver’s mom, Mrs. Ingalls on Little House, the scientist mom on “Lost in Space”, and the creepy Morticia. I can still sing the Addams Family theme:
They’re creepy and they’re kooky
Mysterious and spooky
They’re all together ooky
The Addams family
Their house is a museum
When people come to see ‘em
They really are a screaming
The Addams family
Neat
Sweet
Petite
So, put a witch’s shawl on
A broomstick you can crawl on
We’re gonna play a call on
The Addams family
They’re creepy and they’re kooky
Mysterious and spooky
They’re all together ooky
The Addams family
Strange
Deranged
Still a charmer all of those years later. Morticia for a mom and Wednesday for a sister. Why didn’t I think of that?
Happy Mother’s Day to my mother up in heaven, and enjoy your day.
P.S. Check out my blog for posts, podcasts, and videos.