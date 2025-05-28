Setting the record straight on Israel and Gaza

The Gazans have not been living a life of oppression. Their standard of living rivals most Arab nations, if not better. If there is any oppression going on, it is perpetrated by Hamas, the terrorist regime that rules with an iron fist and murders adversaries.

A majority of the international aid that the Gazans received went to building an underground military fortress — the greatest that the world had ever seen.

There is no genocide going on in Gaza. There are at least four times as many Gazans in Gaza as when Israel defeated Egypt to regain Gaza in the 1967 Six-Day War. The only genocide in that area is what Gazans want to do to the Jews of Israel (as exemplified by the slaughter on Oct. 7, with dismembering, raping, and taking babies hostage). If they had the military power, they would erase every last Jew in Israel.

The events and protests in the United States that drill a repeated lie are an organized effort to disrupt and divide Americans. It’s not just about Israel and Gaza. It’s as clear as day.

Anti-Israel and anti-American organizers have created a cult. There is no other way to put it. The agents of radicalization even use techniques of mind control, such as the cadence of their chants, that echo scenes in the movie 1984.

Make no mistake: If you support Hamas, you are supporting a cult — a deadly cult. If you can be convinced that murdering random people in the United States does anything to resolve a war in the Middle East, your brain has been corrupted.

This cult beats drums — a primal manipulation. It is all a repetitive drilling into the brain — classic mind control techniques. And they are drilling lies, tapping into harmful instincts, not reason. Their hateful, dangerous rhetoric has already led to murder and will lead to more murders if we don’t speak out against it. And as we all know, what starts with the Jews never ends with the Jews.

None of this has anything to do with the Israeli government, and anyone distracting by bringing that up only shows that he hates right-wing leaders more than he hates the terrorist regime of Hamas and bigoted organizers of their riotous supporters. These organizations produce murderers who kill in cold blood, like what we saw at the Jewish Museum.

The protesters do not have a point. Blockading Jewish students in a college library, as Palestinian sympathizers did at the Cooper Union, is not acceptable in a civilized society. Neither is bigoted harassment or intimidation, both of which have plagued college campuses.

And now it’s led to the first murders, with many potentially to follow. So many on social media are attempting to justify the vicious hate crime.

Americans should be marching in solidarity with their Jewish brothers and sisters.

It’s almost hard to say it for the barbarity of what happened: There was an execution on the streets of Washington, D.C. Two young people were shot in the back at point-blank range — the young woman crawling away to escape was then shot again to finish the job. They were attending a program at an event designed to help Gazans.

The fact that there isn’t already an uproar from the D.C. community and the American community in solidarity is shocking and shameful.

Image via Pxbarn.