Sarah Brenner, the No. 2 at the FDA, refused the COVID vax

Sara Brenner, worked as a career employee at the FDA until she was recently promoted to the No. 2 position under the new FDA Commissioner. Marty Makary. Brenner has recently stated that she never took the COVID vaccine despite it being a requirement for federal employees.

Brenner’s reasoning was that she was pregnant and concerned about the safety of the vaccine for both her and her child. Perhaps she arrived at that conclusion because she’s an expert on nanobiotechnology (although the picture she provided at the link is a curious choice), and therefore had serious and fully legitimate clinical reservations.

The question is why, as an FDA expert and Hippocratic oath-taking physician, she never spoke up earlier to warn other pregnant women about her concerns? This is an especially pointed question because, at the same time, members of the military were resigning or getting fired; and physicians, pharmacists and nurses were resigning or being fired plus being pursued by boards, losing their certifications, licenses, livelihoods, and being mocked by the press and doxxed all over social media.

While millions around the country who didn’t yield to the White House/CDC/FDA narrative were being banned from restaurants and other public venues, Dr. Brenner wrote zero articles, gave zero interviews, and spoke to zero congressmen and reporters. She kept her head down, keeping her specialized knowledge about mRNA lipid nanoparticles toxicity to herself, even as she kept her four-year-long “work at home” FDA job while thousands of pregnant women around the country got COVID vaccines to keep their jobs and (they thought) protect themselves and their babies.

Here is the reasoning Brenner offered to justify her decision to skip the vaccine. Maybe you can understand what it means, because I sure couldn’t, even after nearly a dozen readings:

“We’re moving very quickly to make it such that there will be more transparency, more available data and information, so that people ... can see and evaluate for themselves sort of what the truths are and what’s known and unknown,” she said. “And I'll go ahead and put it that way, because one of the biggest misses, I think, in the previous several years is that there was no acknowledgement of what was unknown, right? There was there were only statements and assertions that were really more like beliefs or things that were desired to be true than they were true knowns.” (Ellipses in original.)

That harkens back to Donald Rumsfeld’s quote about “unknown unknowns,” but, while Rumsfeld had a point about the black holes of intelligence information, Brenner’s statement lacks even an iota of rigor or authority. It sounds like something a vapid airhead would say.

Moreover, if people are supposed to “decide for themselves,” why do we need the FDA and its >$8 billion yearly budget? What are YOU being paid for, Dr. Brenner?? It’s not to show off your legs!!

Brenner’s COVID-era choice also puts her at direct odds with her boss, FDA Commissioner Marty Makary. Tweeting to his thousands of X followers, he echoed mRNA shot recommendations to pregnant women as late as August 2023, despite there being no good epidemiology data demonstrating the need or safety for vaccines, (and despite having an epidemiology (MPH) degree from Harvard):

Why did he “generally recommend it” if it’s a “terrible way to do science”?

Of note, here is what the COVID package insert said when Makary was recommending COVID vaccines for pregnant women:

Dr. Makary had also widely supported Biden’s lockdowns, school closures, and masking (despite the absence of data, something an epidemiologist-physician-surgeon is not supposed to do), stating that “masking can be liberating”(...yay!).

A comprehensive Cochrane review later showed that masking was ineffective in preventing COVID contagion.

God help American patients from these FDA appointees.

And here’s another question: Why is nobody talking about Brenner’s revelation? Who on the RFK and Trump teams vetted these individuals?

Will Donald Trump do something? Has he already forgotten about the accountability Americans flocked to the voting booth for just six months ago?

