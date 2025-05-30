San Francisco schools to allow students to ‘pass’ with a score of 21% correct

The chief of San Francisco’s public schools announced a “Grading for Equity” plan for the 10,000 high school students in the City by the Bay, the Daily Caller reported, citing two other outlets.

According to these reports, the new and depraved grading system will award a grade of ‘C’ for scores as low as 41 on a 100-point test.

Even more absurd and incredible, students with a score as low as 21 out of 100 will be allowed to pass exams with a ‘D’ grade, according to the Washington Free Beacon.

Twenty-one percent correct will be a passing grade?

Twenty-one percent! That’s not just ‘woke,’ it’s a joke.

And a bad one. Especially for the rest of us who will have to deal with utterly incompetent youth entering the workforce and manning our institutions, political and otherwise.

San Francisco Superintendent of Schools Mary Su recently unveiled the plan, without bothering to seek approval from the San Francisco Board of Education -- or so reported the Voice of San Francisco.

The plan is scheduled to go into effect this fall, (adversely) affecting 14 San Francisco area high schools and their students. VSF also noted that the Grading for Equity program will relieve students from the stress of taking weekly tests. Other reports indicate that homework will not be considered in final grading and that plans to train teachers in the new grading system are set to be implemented in August. If there are no weekly tests and homework is non-existent or ungraded, why do teachers have to be trained in the new grading system?

Teachers allegedly will have the choice of whether or not to implement Grading for Equity this fall, but students and parents decidedly will not. I mean, what do students and their parents have to do with education, right?

There are real, profound, and lasting issues with the continuing trend of pandering to the lowest common denominators in classrooms and making it ever easier for students to graduate without learning much of anything of use to themselves or others.

Consider the following potential future scenarios:

Woman on a gurney: “Are you a good surgeon, doc?”

Surgeon: “Well, I’m averaging 23 out of a hundred on my competence exams!”

Man at an auto repair shop: “Do you know how to change my serpentine belt?”

Mechanic: “I’m not sure, but I did score 42% on my last certification test!”

Airline customer: “Are you qualified to fly this plane?”

Pilot: “Don’t worry, I got 35 out of 100 on my recent skills assessment!”

How about we go back to “Grading for Competence?”

Now that is a radical idea.

