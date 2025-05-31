San Diego city officials egg on rioters over ICE raids after failing to cooperate with the lawmen

Leftists love riots.

And in San Diego, city officials are doing their best imitation of Portland or Minneapolis in encouraging the most damaging of riots over ICE raids against illegal immigrants.

The result is this:

After the @ICEgov raid, chaos erupts in South Park, San Diego — rioters unleash fury, hurling bottles and launching violent attacks on ICE agents as the neighborhood descends into mayhem.



I'm pretty sure this won't be the last of this

pic.twitter.com/GyAvPAkHyk — Viral News NYC (@ViralNewsNYC) May 31, 2025

ICE in full tactical gear raid San Diego restaurants—throw flashbang grenades into crowd. Agents stormed the building and "They handcuffed everybody. The first ten minutes, they don’t give any explanation." Customers surrounded the agents—calling them fascists— pic.twitter.com/VRUjQVz8pZ — Sol Konstrukt 🇩🇴 🇵🇭🇵🇸🇺🇲 (@solkonstrukt) May 31, 2025

This is how it’s done!



FRIDAY: South Park, San Diego, neighbors weren’t having it. When ICE rolled up on an Italian restaurant in unmarked cars and started grabbing workers, the community hit the streets.

(Sound up) pic.twitter.com/HYMnoiD5Z2 — Christopher Webb (@cwebbonline) May 31, 2025

Yesterday, ICE raided an Italian restaurant in a neighborhood in San Diego that I used to live in. They set off smoke grenades to disperse the crowd filming them and blocking their vehicles.

This is going to radicalize people. pic.twitter.com/mXVkpYJIzk — Daniel (@daniel_doesnt) May 31, 2025

Most of these tweets are from leftists, but they give the flavor.

Worse still, city officials are egging them on:

What happened last night in #SouthPark undermined trust and made us less safe.



My full statement: pic.twitter.com/7Mqt8KlRrG — San Diego Mayor Todd Gloria (@MayorToddGloria) May 31, 2025

My statement on last night’s ICE raid in South Park: pic.twitter.com/WNHlh7zvhh — Paloma Aguirre (she/her/ella) (@paloma4D1) May 31, 2025

San Diego Democrat City Councilman @SeanEloRivera is having a meltdown on Instagram—dropping the N-word, saying “F” Donald Trump, calling ICE “state-sponsored terrorism”, “criminals”, “jackbooted thugs”and labeling fellow Americans “fascist.”

Not a great Saturday for Sean. pic.twitter.com/TMkwlpLFrn — Amy Reichert (@amyforsandiego) June 1, 2025

‼️Update: My original post about California Democrat City Councilman @SeanEloRivera calling @ICEgov “terrorists” has reached the White House. pic.twitter.com/vUjwYHC3T6 — Amy Reichert (@amyforsandiego) May 31, 2025

San Diego politicians are out there defending illegal immigrant criminals over the safety of American families—and even calling ICE agents terrorists. That’s one of the most ridiculous things I’ve ever seen.



The vast majority of Americans believe these criminals should be… — Supervisor Jim Desmond (@jim_desmond) May 31, 2025

The only thing these agents were doing was enforcing U.S. immigration law, which up until recently, Democrats supported. The flash bangs and smoke grenades had to come out after the group attempted to stop lawmen by force. Raids on churches, as Aguirre claims? Never happened.

Now they're yelling 'fascist,' 'terrorist' and other dreck at what are clearly lawful operations, revealing a pretty significant disconnect with reality.

What's more, it's not a matter of 'cruelty' or the manner of enforcement, as some claim: ICE was forced into this kind of enforcement because San Diego is a major sanctuary city, meaning, local law enforcers are not permitted to help federal law enforcement pinpoint criminal lawbreakers for apprehension. That necessitates the fishing-trawler-style of enforcement raids seen here, supposedly on just busboys, because it's the only tool the lawmen have left.

🚨BREAKING: ICE RAID in San Diego — Around 5:30 PM, 7 @ICEgov & @HSISanDiego vehicles descended on Buona Forchetta and Enoteca Buona Forchetta restaurants in South Park. Roughly 50 people were taken out of the restaurant per @UnivisionSD.

Update: a crowd from the neighborhood… — Amy Reichert (@amyforsandiego) May 31, 2025

They could have done it the easy way, and cooperated with the lawmen. Instead, they chose the hard way, then followed up with riots, with the more cynical among them wanting it that way, the better to get the cameras out there. And a few days ago, they were actually warned.

It's the same dynamic that made Portland and Minneapolis hellholes, driving away law-abiding residents, investment, and business, leaving a lot of boarded-up (or burned out) shops as a result.

Meanwhile, it seems there's always more to the enforcement story than the media and the activists let on -- and it tends to get out. The press accounts called the apprehended in San Diego "bus boys" but rather incuriously didn't ask whether these people had criminal pasts or ongoing criminal activity on the side, as has been the case of "Maryland Man" Kilmar Abrego-Garcia, who seemed to have a lot of gang activity and wife-beating under his belt, the typical doings of a "Maryland dad," as they marketed him to the public.

The same model seems to be on display here. I can't tell if this is the same raid on the restaurant or not, but this is what the lawmen are looking for:

🎥Watch our special agents confiscate a knife from a violent Venezuelan alien resisting arrest. This arrest was part of an operation that resulted in eight arrests — including one TdA member — with help from federal partners in San Diego May 29.



Our officers and agents often… pic.twitter.com/mHYCdvxVWR — U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (@ICEgov) May 31, 2025

So amid all the 'bus boy' drivel regarding this raid, I have a funny feeling the public isn't going to buy it.

There's no excuse for politicians egging on thuggery against lawmen just doing their jobs. In light of the results in Portland and beyond, it's going to lead to more violence and eventually going to come back to bite them.

Image: ICE, via Flickr // public domain