Rosie O’Donnell as a sexually active lesbian nun? Hollywood keeps hitting new lows.

Next time you’re wondering how low Hollywood can go, whatever you come up with, go lower than that. While Hollywood once sought to catch the largest audience possible, nowadays it seeks to find niche audiences—and, once it finds them, it must constantly figure out how to hold that niche attention.

The creative minds behind HBO Max’s “And Just Like That,” the spin-off to the 1990s hit “Sex and the City,” may have come up with the niche-est idea yet: They decide to have leftist lesbian, and one-time actress and show host, Rosie O’Donnell, play a virginal nun who has an affair with Miranda, the character played by the lesbian socialist Cynthia Nixon, who lives in a world filled with “trans” children.

For those not au courant on pop culture, some background might help. Sex and the City debuted in 1998 and ran for six seasons. Based on Candace Bushnell’s eponymous book, it purported to tell the story of four female friends in New York City navigating their way through the dating scene. Week after week, the characters hopped in and out of bed with frenzied ferocity, something that made sense once you learned that the show’s creator and chief writers were gay men (Darren Star and Michael Patrick King). The characters were female; the approach to sex was not.

After the show ended, Cynthia Nixon, who played Miranda, announced that she was a lesbian. Despite her estimated $20 million net worth, she’s also a socialist, carrying on the grand tradition of the nomenklatura getting very, very rich while the people upon whom they visit their ideology suffer. Nixon recently made headlines by boasting that just about every young person in her world is a member of the so-called “transgender” cohort. The odds of that being nature, not nurture, are zero:

And then there’s Rosie O’Donnell. She started life as a stand-up comedian, acted in some movies, and then had a talk show. Along the way, to no one’s surprise, she came out of the closet as a lesbian and, naturally, as a Democrat party activist. Over the years, she has adopted multiple children with various partners. Most recently, she made headlines when she fled to Ireland to escape the horrors of Donald Trump’s second term.

Finally, there’s And Just Like That, which reunited three of the original stars from Sex and the City. I’ve never watched the show, but Michael Patrick King (the gay writer from Sex and the City) developed it, and I assumed correctly that this time around, he’d really fly the gay flag. Indeed, in the very first episode, Carrie (played by Sarah Jessica Parker) “participates on [sic] an LGBTQ-friendly, sex-oriented podcast hosted by Che Diaz, a Mexican-American, non-binary stand-up comic.”

Meanwhile, Miranda, Cynthia Nixon’s character, turns to alcohol to fight her burgeoning lesbianism. She dries out and comes out of the closet.

But honestly, how shocking a plot is that nowadays? Given the concentration of homosexuals in Hollywood, it’s about as surprising as Beaver Cleaver bringing home a wholesome new friend from school. Where do you go to keep the thrills and keep the audience?

Well, never underestimate homosexuality’s hostility to Christianity, especially Catholicism, or the lengths (and depths) it’ll go to intertwine that hostility with the need to satiate a jaded audience. Enter Rosie O’Donnell, whose character’s name is the not-at-all-coincidental “Mary”:

The third season of And Just Like That... premiered on Thursday with a shocking performance from newcomer Rosie O’Donnell, who played a sex-starved nun. [snip] The first episode of the new season, titled ‘Outlook Good’, features Rosie, 63, in her guest role as a virgin nun named Mary, who is Miranda’s potential lesbian love interest. The two hit it off at the bar, and Mary proceeds to flirt with Miranda, telling her, ‘You are so pretty’ before brazenly letting her know that she has a ‘hotel room.’ The morning after their passionate night, Mary reveals a truth that leaves Miranda utterly stunned: she had taken Mary’s virginity.

Get it? “Mary’s virginity”...“the Virgin Mary.” Yeah, you got it.

While you and I might see this as a cultural abyss, the show did what it intended, which was to make its niche audience happy. According to CBR, “After two seasons And Just Like That... Season 3 debuted with the best score in the series, an exciting 81% on Rotten Tomatoes.”

Well, it’s a little more subtle than that. The high score came from a small handful of professional reviews and has since dropped to 75%. So far, viewers have been silent. Because fewer than 50 rated the show, there is no rating at all from the pay-per-view audience.

In the 1920s, Hollywood actually got pretty raunchy, even by today’s standards, with lurid storylines, nudity, and all sorts of visual and implied debauchery. Ordinary Americans struck back, though, forcing Hollywood to adopt “voluntarily” the Hays Code, a standard so strict that married couples couldn’t even be shown to share the same bed, or risk Congressional action. Suddenly, an industry that was disgusting America became a powerhouse that routinely promoted wholesome American values, a situation that lasted for over thirty years, until the 1960s broke the system.

Because it’s not 1932 today, Congress will never be a threat to the debauchery. However, we Americans can be a threat by doing to the Hollywood garbage the same thing we did to Bud Light and other companies that strayed from decency: Destroy the marketplace for this kind of thing. As Cynthia Nixon shows, even for socialists, money still talks, and when it runs out, they’ll stop.