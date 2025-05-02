Reuters, along with most of the media, are just pure propagandists for the Democrat party

Here, Reuters intentionally misleads the public into believing that President Trump’s policies are leading to 20,000 layoffs at UPS:

April 29 (Reuters) - United Parcel Service said on Tuesday it would slash 20,000 jobs and shut 73 facilities as part of a planned reduction in deliveries for Amazon.com, and amid U.S. President Donald Trump’s tariffs that are roiling global trade.

This couldn’t be further from the truth. The layoffs are occurring because UPS and Amazon are greatly reducing shipping volume (50%) from Amazon:

A UPS (UPS.N), opens new tab spokesperson said the layoffs are due to shedding 50% of shipping volume from Amazon.com (AMZN.O), opens new tab, its largest customer, as well as ongoing cost-cutting and efficiency projects under a major operational restructuring.

My guess is that UPS was losing its shorts on this deal, and cuts have been in the works for a long time.

The media and other Democrats are also blaming Trump’s tariff policies for causing a negative print on GDP but, of course, they aren’t telling the public the details of what caused the decline. The trade deficit has been deteriorating for decades, and in the first quarter the deficit hit a record high that shaved a “whopping” 4.8% off growth. The media and other Democrats oppose all of Trump’s efforts to correct this long-term disaster.

For four years, the Biden administration spent and printed massive amounts of money jacking up federal spending. This spending and borrowing masked a deteriorating private sector. In the first quarter, federal spending went down 5.1%, which reduced GDP growth by .3%.

So, without those two components GDP would have been exceptionally strong at over 5%. The media can’t allow the public to see the truth.

As Trump has announced trillions in private investments, the media and other Democrats are repeating the talking points (lies) that companies and countries are scared to invest in America because of Trump’s policies. But here is what investments actually did in the first quarter according to Google AI: investments soared (but the public can’t be allowed to see the truth).

In the first quarter of 2025, business investment increased by 21.9% compared to the previous quarter. This increase followed a 5.6% decline in the fourth quarter. Nonresidential investment was up 9.8% in the quarter, with a 22.5% increase in equipment spending.

Before and after the election, the media told the public that inflation would soar because of tariffs, and most Americans believe it. But commodity prices are falling, in many cases rapidly:

World Bank sees commodity prices falling to pre-COVID level World Bank: Commodity prices to fall 12% in 2025, 5% in 2026

Falling commodity prices could moderate inflation risks from rising trade barriers-World Bank

World Bank report forecasts Brent crude at $64/barrel in 2025 vs $81 in 2024

Crude oil, for example, is down over 25% since January, and crude oil and energy prices essentially affect everything. So, what happened the last time commodity prices were this low?

Trump was president Inflation was lower than 2% Real wages were rising rapidly for all races, especially for those at the bottom.

And the media and other Democrats were opposing Trump’s policies at every turn and continually trying to impeach him. In other words, they haven’t changed. Results don’t matter.

When is Jerome Powell going to pay attention to facts that commodity prices are actively falling, instead of predictions? Powell seems to have been unable to analyze the causes of the higher inflation that marked the Biden years, but somehow has an ability to recognize what substantially lower energy and other prices do to inflation.

Two-year, five-year, and ten-year bond rates are all substantially lower than what the Federal Reserve is paying banks for one-day rates. They are losing billions because of this ridiculous policy that appears meant to hurt Trump. It certainly would make buying a house more unaffordable if they sensibly reduced rates.

A favorite word of the media and other Democrats these last few months has been “chaos” — but they didn’t use the term during four years of unprecedented chaos under Biden-Harris. They told Americans Biden had returned America to normalcy.

Here are some examples of what chaos looks like:

An open border which floods cities and states with millions of unvetted people including terrorists and gang members.

Cartels getting rich off of trafficking millions of people, especially children for sex.

Schools and businesses being closed by things Fauci said, not science.

Firing people for choosing not to take a vaccine.

High inflation.

Running up massive debt during a period of supposed good growth.

The Afghanistan withdrawal.

The reignition of the Russo-Ukrainian war.

Hamstringing Israel from obliterating the terrorists of Hamas.

Terrorists attacking ships in the Red Sea.

Building up Iran as it seeks to build nuclear weapons and makes “Death to Israel” and “Death to America” a primary focus.

Seeking to destroy energy sources.

Using the Justice Department to go after parents who oppose pornography in schools, Catholics, and peaceful pro-life supporters.

Having unelected bureaucrats run the government and sign documents because Biden was incompetent.

Making women compete and share locker room space with men.

Here is a sample of what chaos doesn’t look like:

Enforcing the border and deporting illegals.

Bringing investments and manufacturing back.

Getting control of the bloated federal government.

Getting the price of energy down.

