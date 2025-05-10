Rep. LaMonica McIver really went to town against ICE agents in Newark

Yesterday, news broke that a passel of Democrats—three Congresspeople and the Newark mayor—went all “insurrectiony” and tried to storm the Newark ICE facility. Newark’s mayor was arrested, but as of this writing, the congresspeople involved (Reps. Bonnie Watson Coleman (D-NJ), Rob Menendez (D-NJ), and LaMonica McIver (D-NJ) were still free. However, a new video has emerged that makes it look as if federal prosecutors might at least want to think about investigating McIver, who really seems to have gotten into the swing of things, grabbing at, body slamming, and verbally abusing ICE agents. That’s just my take, of course. I’m not actually accusing her of anything.

You can reach your own conclusions by watching the bodycam video yourself:

BREAKING: I have obtained exclusive ICE officer body cam footage clearly showing Democrat Rep. LaMonica McIver verbally and physically assaulting federal agents in New Jersey after illegally entering an ICE detention facility. In the video you can see indisputable evidence of Congresswoman McIver (in the red jacket) punch, push and hit a federal agent, refusing to follow the ICE officers orders and impeding in a lawful arrest. In the body cam footage you can also watch Rep. McIver verbally threaten to “put hands” on the federal agents. “I touch whoever I want mother fu****!” Rep. McIver then threatens to destroy the ICE officers careers, “You will pay!” before descending into a profanity-laced rampage tirade. All of these actions are flatly illegal under 18 U.S. Code § 111 and carry heavy fines and prison sentences. A spokesperson for Department of Homeland Security has confirmed to me that “there will be more investigations and arrests.” “If you assault a law enforcement officer you will answer to the law.” I have reached out to Speaker Johnson’s Office for an official statement on disciplinary action from the House.

It’s not for me to say whether McIver violated the law. That’s a call for the prosecutors in the Department of Justice and, if they decide to indict her, for a jury. However, I hope that, as the prosecutors contemplate whether to charge McIver, someone is reminding them of the Democrat mantra that began in 2017: “No one is above the law.”

What I will say, though, is that McIver is another example of a phenomenon that it’s increasingly impossible to ignore: Black women believing that they get a pass when they deviate from legal or even civilized behavior.

I can’t say that I blame them. They’ve been told for decades now that they are both victims and princess-goddesses, and that it’s immoral for the rules to apply to them. If those are the rules of the world, you’ll act accordingly.

What we must hope is that the next four (eight? twelve?) years remind them of the reality in a constitutional democratic republic: They are members of the human race, just like the rest of us, and that they are neither over nor under the law. Instead, they will be treated equally, as would anyone else who physically assaults a federal agent. And they will be viewed with disdain, as would any other woman who uses language like that!

